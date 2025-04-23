Watching Chloe Fineman Teach Drew Barrymore How To Do Her 'Sexy Walk' Is Hilarious, But I'm More Focused On Her Structured Minidress

While Chloe Fineman is best known for being a cast member of Saturday Night Live (which is currently in its star-studded 50th season), she's been (literally) sexily strutting into new projects. While promoting her new movie Summer of '69, she fully taught Drew Barrymore the right steps to up her 'sexy walking' ways, too. However, the real star of the show was Fineman's unique and spotlight-stealing structured dress.

While talking about the coming-of-age sex-filled comedy, the duo got up during Fineman’s interview to practice some of the things the SNL member had learned while preparing to play a stripper. The easiest of the moves involved a catwalk-like stroll, and that's the clip you'll find below:

A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow) A photo posted by on

First and foremost, the tutorial is big LOL material. Along with it, watching both women get into the spirit of what the SNL castmate trained for is fun, and things get even better as more jokes are exchanged.

However, seeing that structured mini in full after Fineman got up is what I stuck around for. The second I realized the full extent of the garment, I couldn’t take my eyes off of it, and I wasn’t the only one–Barrymore complimented her ‘fit in front of the crowd.

The dress is bold yet subdued between the neutral color and the abstract cut. Other stars have pulled off similar structured feats, like Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Oscar dresses or the after-party dresses EmRata and Kim K wore. It always astounds me when celebs can pull something like this off, with asymmetrical and gravity-defying lines, hems or other daring details.

Now, while Fineman's dress wasn't made for a full step-by-step of stripper inspired moves, she humorously pulled off the look and the lesson with style.

Before the two took to the floor to practice their sexy walks, they also chatted about the Megalopolis alum’s stripper prep work for Summer of ‘69 (which premieres on the 2025 movie schedule next month and will be available for those with a Hulu subscription). The movie that shares its name with the famous Bryan Adams song is a quirky and sex filled coming-of-age story filled with familiar funny faces (including Charlie Day, Nicole Byer and more). And while Fineman never got to Mikey Madison levels of training for Anora, the funnywoman clocked a good amount of hours for her comedic take on the career.

Speaking about it all on The Drew Barrymore Show, she shared the following about her experience:

It was amazing. It's been like several months since then, but also, I have no upper body strength, so I got really good at floor…Just like all that like [flips hair, moves body] that kind of stuff…Yeah. And, [like you], like a sexy push-up, but I got really good at the floor cuz you're like, ‘I don't have a pole in my apartment and it's so hard.’

I didn’t know too much about this coming directorial debut of Jillian Bell’s, but I’m looking forward to its May 9th release. The thought of Chloe Fineman as an exotic dancer helping a high schooler woo a crush is amusing to say the least. Also, knowing that she took the time to prep with a professional should make her role all the better.

Summer of ‘69 can’t come soon enough, if it’s half as funny as Fineman and Barrymore doing their sexy walks. Also, let’s hope the movie’s wardrobe is as cool or aesthetically pleasing as this mini.

Until next month, though, I’ll be happy to think about Fineman's fabulous dress and watch her during SNL’s big season with my Peacock subscription.