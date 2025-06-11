Kevin Smith Told The Story Behind Trying To Buy Dogma From Harvey Weinstein And The Woman Who Got Him To Say Yes
This kinda counts as divine intervention, right?
Movie preservation can be a bit of a pain, especially when the rights of a particular title are entangled in a complicated web. So when something like Kevin Smith’s Dogma makes a glorious return on the 2025 movie schedule, it’s something to celebrate.
But we can’t give Mr. Smith all of the credit, as his quest to snare the film back from producer Harvey Weinstein was largely unsuccessful. Even the man himself recently admitted that without the help of one dedicated woman, this 26-year-old gem could have remain buried.
How Alessandra Williams Became ‘The Guardian Angel Of Dogma’
The story of how Dogma was won back to the side of the angels starts around the same time Kevin Smith tried to recover the picture. As we sat down to promote the Linda Fiorentino-led ensemble’s return to theaters, the Clerks mastermind took me back to five years ago, a point where he saw his requests to purchase the rights back rejected.
However, as Smith told CinemaBlend, it seems that Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse cases were the key to buying back Dogma. And while Williams isn't exactly the God we saw Alanis Morissette play in the picture, she did seize the following opportunity in Harvey Weinstein's ever present legal woes to make it happen:
Which, in turn, led to the actual acquisition of Dogma and some similarly controversial siblings cast off by Miramax. Continuing that story in our interview, Kevin Smith shared the final leg of this picture’s journey to the light thusly:
Dogma’s unique distribution history was one that other pictures that originated in the Miramax stable had shared. In fact, Alessandra Williams apparently also purchased the rights to Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11, as well as Larry Clark’s Kids; both of which were sold off to other companies, as they were deemed too hot for any Disney-related company to touch.
But even the sheer will to acquire these titles wasn’t enough, as again Harvey Weinstein rebuffed Kevin Smith’s previous efforts to bring Dogma home. And that ties into something we should all take away from this tale of defeating the red tape of messy film acquisitions, through the power of fandom.
To Kevin Smith, Alessandra Williams’ Help Freeing Dogma Hammered Home An Important Message
As Mr. Smith kept telling the tale of this religious comedy’s time in purgatory, he threw out the fact that he offered up to $1 million to purchase his catalog title back. But alas, all offers were rebuffed by Team Weinstein, which ultimately left the New Jersey born filmmaker without hope.
Now, if the story ended there, we wouldn't be asking what the hold up is with that hypothetical Buddy Christ popcorn bucket Kevin Smith mentioned previously. However, faith did move in mysterious ways with Dogma’s current fate; as exhibited in this conclusion:
So there you have it. Sometimes, it’s more about who you don’t know in this industry that saves a picture like Dogma. That saving grace comes from the fact that Alessandra Williams is someone who, at the end of the day, resembles the audience she’s helped reunite with this 1999 classic.
Just like those present at Dogma's Cannes screening this summer, she’s a fan of Kevin Smith’s antics, and she couldn’t allow his holy testament of high snark stay in the shadows. Thus endeth the lesson, which frees us all up to go see Dogma’s 25th anniversary restoration, which is currently showing in theaters.
Until we meet again, which is hopefully for the hypothetical release of Dogma 2, remember that even show business makes mistakes. So we should be thankful that people like Ms. Williams are around to help correct them in the name of the fans.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
