That Time Bond Singer Billie Eilish Had No Idea How Much Fruit Loops Cost And Ordered 70 Boxes

Leave a Comment
Billie Eilish, while being thoroughly eccentric in the best way possible, is a highly accomplished artist. And that’s made more impressive given she's only 19 years old. Not only is she already a 5-time Grammy winner, but is making history with her music being featured in the upcoming Bond movie No Time to Die. Having such success at a young age opens so many doors and gives a freedom most people will never know, but reaching the point of fame and fortune Eilish is at now when only just reaching adulthood does tend to have downsides. One downside the Bond singer has seen recently is a surplus of Fruit Loops.
Billie Eilish recently revealed in an interview that she ordered 70 boxes of Fruit Loops, thinking she was paying for just one. The singer placed an online order for Fruit Loops and didn’t bat an eye at the total, apparently not knowing how much one box of Fruit Loops should be. According to Eilish:
It’s a really weird position I’m in. I feel kind of stupid because I’m like, I don’t know how much Froot Loops are. I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, Oh yeah, sure. It’s $35. I didn’t know that that’s expensive. I ordered 70 boxes.
First of all, where are you getting 70 boxes of Fruit Loops for $35, Billie? Did you accidentally stumble upon an extreme couponer’s dream deal? Give us peasants the hookup. Second of all, having a lifetime supply of Fruit Loops may not be the worst thing in the world. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some photos involving a bathtub full of Fruit Loops released to Billie Eilish’s social media in the future, and I’m not mad about it.
While it may seem ridiculous to us commoners that Billie Eilish would think a box of cereal would cost $35 dollars (I can buy a week’s worth of groceries for that if I try hard), it’s not all that hard to believe. If you were to ask most teenagers the price of anything they wouldn’t really know, and Billie Eilish is just that - a teenager. In the same interview with Vanity Fair for her cover issue, Eilish had this to add for a defense:
I've never been an adult before. And, you know, I grew up with no money.
I think we can forgive Billie Eilish of her Fruit Loop trespasses, at least it wasn’t 70 packs of toilet paper. After all, we’re in a pandemic here. And her talents are more focused on music than smart shopping.
Although you can already listen to her Bond theme song “No Time To Die”, you’ll be able to hear it in the movie of the same name in October of this year. That is, if it isn’t delayed yet again. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.