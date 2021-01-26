That Time Bond Singer Billie Eilish Had No Idea How Much Fruit Loops Cost And Ordered 70 Boxes

Billie Eilish, while being thoroughly eccentric in the best way possible, is a highly accomplished artist. And that’s made more impressive given she's only 19 years old. Not only is she already a 5-time Grammy winner, but is making history with her music being featured in the upcoming Bond movie No Time to Die. Having such success at a young age opens so many doors and gives a freedom most people will never know, but reaching the point of fame and fortune Eilish is at now when only just reaching adulthood does tend to have downsides. One downside the Bond singer has seen recently is a surplus of Fruit Loops.