Billie Eilish Pranked Margot Robbie About Using Her House For A Music Video, And Her Reaction Is All Kinds Of Sweet

One year ago this week, audiences were turning movie theaters bright pink across the globe with the release of the Barbie movie . Plus, between Billie Eilish’s “What What I Made For?” going viral on TikTok last summer and making it all the way to the Oscar stage for a memorable performance before winning Best Original Song, you can bet the singer has Margot Robbie’s number. But recently, she used that privilege for villainy.

Billie Eilish was put up to the challenge of prank-calling a few famous numbers in her phone, and her call to Margot Robbie did not disappoint. For one, when Robbie picked up the phone, while on some sort of set, she went right to complimenting Eilish for her new album , Hit Me Hard And Soft. In the actress's words:

First of all, your album. I’m dead, dead, dying. We are obsessed with it. Cannot stop listening to it. It’s unreal. We fucking listen to it all the time, we’re like ‘Let’s put Billie on.’

Billie Eilish was left blushing while on camera with Elle for a YouTube video, but she went ahead with the challenge and asked Robbie if she could use her house for a music video of hers after another location fell through. Here’s what the Barbie star said next:

I ordinarily would say ‘fuck yeah,’ but we are packing up our house tomorrow.

Isn’t that the sweetest? Oh, and it gets better. Billie Eilish forwarded the prank by asking the actress if she knew anyone else whose house she could use instead. Margot Robbie went right into problem-solving mode, asking “What kind of vibe” she was after along with trying to think of a place where her alleged “200 extras” could fit in. Once the singer finally disclosed that it was a prank all along, The Suicide Squad actress replied like this:

Oh my god. No, I was racking my brain. I was like ‘Fuck, I don’t know if my friends have big enough houses for this’... Prank me anytime. And if you ever have a real request like that feel free to call me.

Billie Eilish was absolutely floored by the instant support she was met with by the Barbie lead when she was simply pulling a little prank on her. You can see it play out in the video below:

Billie Eilish Prank Calls Margot Robbie, Tyler, The Creator & Dakota Johnson | Phoning It In | ELLE - YouTube Watch On

It’s moments like this that show who the real ones are, and Billie Eilish definitely has a real bestie in Margot Robbie after that prank call. The "Lunch" singer hilariously commented after the call that she’s “gonna send Margot Robbie flowers” just for how sweet her response to the prank was. And, I guess if she needs her home for something, she’s basically got an open invite.

While Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish did not work directly together on Barbie, given they were in different departments for the production, the actress did frequently run into the singer during her many red-carpet looks for Barbie . Both of them absolutely slayed their fashion looks for the Greta Gerwig movie, and they both were fantastic during this prank.

