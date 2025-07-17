A Golden Bachelor Alum Defended Mel Owens’ Comments About Women ‘60 Or Over,’ But I’m Still Wary Of The Upcoming Season

Everything is just beachy for the Golden contestants on Bachelor in Paradise, where they breathed new life into the reality dating spinoff this week. But while that airs on the 2025 TV schedule, there’s some controversy behind the scenes of the franchise. The Golden Bachelor Season 2 lead Mel Owens came under fire for suggesting he wouldn’t date women over 60, and while a former cast member spoke out to defend him, I’m still unsure about the upcoming season.

Kathy Swarts made a name for herself on Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor, primarily for telling eventual winner Theresa Nist to “zip it,” as well as for the friendship the Caitlyn Jenner look-alike formed with Kris Jenner doppelganger Susan Noles. After making her debut on Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, Swarts addressed Mel Owens’ comments about preferring to date women between the ages of 45 and 60, telling EW:

I think that if Mel Owens met me — and I'm over 70 — that line would just not even be in his mouth. It'd be like, ‘Whoa, I never knew someone could be this fabulous over 60, over 70.’ I think he's going to be just fine.

You have to love Kathy Swarts’ confidence, right? It sounds like she thinks there are plenty of women over 60 who are likely to check the boxes of what Mel Owens will be looking for on The Golden Bachelor Season 2.

The former NFL star went on a podcast in June, where he said he told The Bachelor producers that he preferred to date women under 60 and was planning on “cutting” anyone older than that. Kathy Swarts brushed the comments off, continuing:

I think Mel is a guy looking for love and I think he said something without really thinking about it. I don't think he meant it. I think it's going to be a great season. I personally can't wait — unless I swoop in and take him away. In which case, show over!

I can see where The Golden Bachelor alum is coming from, but I can’t help but have reservations about what’s to come.

Why I’m Still Wary Of The Golden Bachelor Season 2

It may be true that Mel Owens will change his mind on dating women over 60 when he meets the contestants on his season, which is set to film this summer and air in the fall. For me, though, this threatens to put a damper on the Golden spinoffs, which have so far celebrated living life to the fullest at any age.

Bachelor Nation is already skeptical that any of these relationships are real, given the reality shows’ track record. There was so much backlash when Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce after three months of marriage. The Bachelor’s Grant Ellis similarly ended his engagement to Juliana Pasquarosa only three months after the season ended, and the most recent Bachelorette, Jenn Tran, had broken up with her fiancé before the finale even aired.

I’m just not convinced that The Golden Bachelor Season 2 is set up to give Bachelor Nation the win that it needs. However, Gerry Turner advised Mel Owens to keep an open mind to the women chosen for his season, and I will do my best to do the same for the upcoming spinoff.

No premiere date has been set, but you can catch some of your favorite Goldens on Bachelor in Paradise, which airs at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on ABC and streams the next day with a Hulu subscription.