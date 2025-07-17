I'm Swooning Seeing Freddie Prinze Jr. Reflect On Him And Sarah Michelle Gellar Being 'Dumb Kids Who Fell In Love'

Freddie Prinze Jr. made his return to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise by appearing as his character, Ray, in the reboot on the 2025 movie schedule . That's exciting for quite a few reasons, too. Not only was the 1997 slasher movie important for the actor in establishing his career, but it’s also how he met his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Now, I’m totally swooning seeing the She's All That star reflect on how he and his wife were “dumb kids who fell in love.”

The I Know What You Did Last Summer couple may have met on set, but Freddie Prinze Jr. said he and Sarah Michelle Gellar didn’t start dating until years later. Then, on GMA, he got real about meeting his future wife and eventually falling in love, take a look:

A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica) A photo posted by on

What’s incredibly cute about Freddie Prinze Jr.’s interview is that he still sounds like a kid in love when reflecting on how he met his wife. It’s the cutest thing! Even though it’s been over 21 years since the pair got married , the Down To You actor talking about the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star still gives him the same boyish grin that’s making me swoon.

On Good Morning America, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about meeting on their 1997 slasher movie and driving her to the gym since the New York native didn’t have her license. Then two years later, their friendship blossomed into something more, and they eventually got married in 2002. Here’s how the Summer Catch actor described who the two were when they first met:

We were just dumb kids that fell in love, man. We were in our 20s, making mistakes left and right and just kind of found each other. And we already trusted each other ‘cause we were friends first, and it just made the relationship really easy, man.

That’s the best kind of love when it starts as a friendship only to grow into something completely unexpected. It’s no wonder the two are still going strong.

How Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar fell in love is a storybook romance that many would love to have. When the Boston Legal actor was being a good friend in driving Sarah Michelle Gellar around, their long car rides together were the perfect opportunity to get to know each other.

Their first date in 2000 was supposed to be a friend hangout between the two and another pal at a sushi restaurant. What was originally supposed to be a table for three turned into two when the mutual friend couldn’t make it. Instead of letting the night go to waste, the two actors discovered their undeniable chemistry, and it turned into a date night.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not only did Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar become a married couple and parents, but they also co-starred in each other’s projects. The Wolf Pack actress had a small non-speaking part in her husband’s rom-com, She’s All That. And you can’t forget the two were the live-action Scooby Doo cast members who played Fred and Daphne. Their real-life chemistry made the Mystery Inc. characters’ pairing all the more memorable.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. may have been “dumb kids” when they first fell in love, but their longstanding marriage has surpassed a lot of Hollywood couples. So, their lasting romance is a reminder that young love really can grow beautifully.