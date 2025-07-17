Harry Potter's Witches And Wizards Are Headed To Hogwarts. But There's A Whole Plan For How They'll Go To Real School, Too

Since 2023, HBO Max’s Harry Potter series has brought a magical buzz to the masses with the promise of returning to Hogwarts. For the last few months, specifically, we've been getting tons of dazzling casting announcements and updates about production. But one of the most unique details, thus far, is how the new crew is tackling the real-life academic needs of those playing Harry and his peers.

With new details of the TV show coming in on the regular, including its 2027 projected premiere, I presume we'll only continue to get more illuminating buzz on the topic. From photos from the first day on Harry Potter's set with Dominic McLaughlin decked out in Gryffindor robes to our first look at Nick Frost as Hagrid, we've learned a lot about what's to come. Now, we have some vital behind-the-scenes information too, as it was revealed how the series plans to continue the real-life educations of its young cast during production.

The Real Kids Behind The Large Hogwarts Student Body Are Getting Their Own School

In regard to having tutors and schooling on Hollywood sets, it’s more than commonplace. It goes hand in hand with child labor laws. But per the BBC , the present Warner Bros Studio Leavesden set is taking education to a massive level by building a literal school. Like the large-scale and detailed production , the set will have a decade-long semi-permanent campus for the large number of Hogwarts students on set.

The at max 600-student body will attend class in portable buildings. The whole thing is a bit bananas but makes sense since there will be plenty of young witches and wizareds going to school both on-screen and off alongside our new Harry, Ron and Hermione !

As mentioned, the towering number is a potential capacity, but the typical session is still a whopping 150 kids. And the operating hours of 5:30-20:30 (that’s 5:30 AM to 8:30 PM) give enough variety to ensure everyone’s educational needs are being met from the jump.

HBO Max’s Harry Potter Cast And Crew Began Production On July 14

This year has been big for the iconic adaptation of the eventual streaming show that will be available with an HBO Max subscription . After an open casting call, rumors, buzz, and a trickle of official statements, filming has finally started at Hogwarts (which means all kinds of school will be in session in the coming months).

That means we're one big step closer to seeing our new main trio, John Lithgow as Dumbledore , Nick Frost as Hagrid and so much more. Heck, they've even cast the Hogwarts Express! To mix genres for a second, it really is all systems go now on the Harry Potter series' production, and I can't wait to learn more about this new outing in the Wizarding World.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As many can guess, this is just the beginning of the news we’ll get as HBO dives into this big endeavor. From on-set tales of shooting iconic scenes, to stories about going to school at Hogwarts both on and off screen, I'm excited to learn just like these kids will.