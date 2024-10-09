After Billie Eilish Was Outed On A Red Carpet, She Shares Blunt Thoughts On Talking About Her Sexuality Going Forward

This year, Billie Eilish has been the singer behind two queer anthems, between “Lunch” off her new album and “Guess” in collaboration with Charli XCX. While the 22-year-old is now a voice for the LGBTQ+ community musically, she made it clear in a new interview that she will not be speaking about her sexuality going forward.

No, Billie Eilish Doesn’t Want To Talk About Her Sexuality

In Billie Eilish’s new Vogue profile, which has her rocking blonde hair again on the cover, the singer reflected on speaking about her sexuality nearly a year ago, and she has some regrets. In Eilish’s words:

I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever. And I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again. I guess I also underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world.

Billie Eilish has been through the wringer in regards to her personal life in the past couple years. She received a ton of backlash for dating The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford for their age gap – before they broke up in May 2023.

How Billie Eilish Was Outed On A Red Carpet

In November, Eilish told Variety she was attracted to women while promoting the Barbie movie before being asked about it on a red carpet for the publication’s Hitmakers award show where she won Film Song of the Year. During the red carpet interview, she said she “didn’t realize people didn’t know” before saying she doesn’t really “believe in” coming out before asking “why can’t we just exist?” After the event she wrote this on her Instagram :

thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares

Fans showed support in the comment section about how Eilish handled it. When she opened up about the moment months later, she said this:

[I] was never planning on talking about my sexuality in a million years. The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it. Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place.

While public figures like Billie Eilish get a lot of attention these days for speaking out for being in the LGBTQ+ community, it’s so valid for the singer to keep it as her own business. She has grown up in front of the world, and has been prone to so much public opinion about her life, whether it be scrutiny about her body or what she wears , when she’d rather focus on the music. She’s become a queer icon in the past year, but she doesn’t owe it to anyone to talk about her sexuality or dating life.

Billie Eilish is currently on tour for her album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which started last week in Canada. She’ll play her music all over North America until the end of 2024 before heading to Australia and Europe through the first half of 2025.