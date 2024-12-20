‘Literally Any Man I Am Near:’ After Billie Eilish Opened Up About Her Sexuality, She Shared Wild Way Her Dating Life Is Treated In The Public Eye
"It's really funny."
One of Billie Eilish’s biggest hits of the year has the singer quipping “I could eat that girl for lunch, she dances on my tongue.” And yet, as the singer shared, the dating rumors about her hold a “funny” double standard between the men and women she is seen with.
It was about a year ago when Billie Eilish was outed on a red carpet before the singer took to Instagram to say “i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares”. A few months later, she opened up about how “nobody should be pressured into being one thing” while talking about the subject further. Despite the public knowing her dating preferences are rather fluid, the singer recently shared the “funny” way the public views her dating life with Vanity Fair. In her words:
When you’re a massive pop star like Billie Eilish, unfortunately, you’re going to be subject to dating rumors, because tons of people are interested in who she is writing her songs about.
As the singer shared, she finds it odd how even now, after it’s out in the open that she’s bisexual, the rumor mill sirens go off when she is seen with men, and not so much around women. The truth of the matter is that people don’t know which men and women she is friends with and which she is romantically involved with simply because she is hanging out with them. So, why are all the men in her life being labeled as her boyfriend and the women as friends?
Sure, Eilish’s history with dating men has been more public, such as when she was with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford until they broke up in May 2023. Her relationship with Brandon “Q” Adams was also logged in her AppleTV+ documentary amidst her “bad guy” viral fame along with being with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce for about a year between 2021 to 2022. But it seems like a lot of media outlets are often glossing over her queer identity along with making some broad generalized assumptions.
Eilish shared the wild way the public often treats her dating life while doing her annual interview with Vanity Fair where she reflects on her life over the years. During the interview, after looking at what her 2023 self was looking forward to, she gave this small insight into her social and dating life this year:
Go, Billie! While we have no idea if she’s dating anyone, and that’s frankly her business, the 23-year-old sounds like she’s really grown this year when it comes to making more friends and just getting out there. Surely, it must be a lot easier to put up walls and not make friends when you are in the position Billie Eilish is in. However, it sounds like she had a solid year in the arena of friend-making and dating, along with you know, winning a second Oscar, breaking music records, earning more Grammy nominations and being on a massive world tour.
Between her red carpet looks and the lengths she went for her album cover, if there’s one thing that’s constant for Billie Eilish, it’s don’t make the mistake of putting her in a box.
