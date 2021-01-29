Zack Snyder’s Homage To A Classic Superman Comic Cover Just Got Praised By The Artist

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The release date of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is no longer a mystery. Early today, Zack Snyder announced that his definitive vision the superhero team-up take will arrive on HBO Max on March 18, and he did so by sharing a trio of posters. One of the posters was an homage to a classic Superman comics cover, and Dan Jurgens, the man who illustrated said cover, has given the poster his seal of approval.