David Corenswet Opened Up About Meeting Christopher Reeve's Son On The Superman Set: 'It Was Nice In A Lot Of Different Ways'

In the upcoming DC movie Superman, helmed by James Gunn, not only will we be introduced a new Man of Steel through actor David Corenswet, but the flick will also honor the actor who's still incredibly well known for the role. Christopher Reeve was a great actor who will forever be remembered for playing our favorite Kryptonian in the first four Superman movies (which are streaming with your HBO Max subscription ). Corenswet actually got to meet Reeve’s son, Will Reeve, on set, and the actor described him as “nice in a lot of different ways.”

It does good for my heart knowing that Will Reeve will be cameoing in Superman . He described filming as “a really great experience,” being around a “friendly” cast and crew. I’m sure getting asked to put his foot in the door his father first opened must have been a real honor. The ABC News correspondent actually got to meet new Superman actor David Corenswet while on set, and the actor saying nothing but great things to EW about him:

Will is great. He is the Superman type for obvious reasons. He's tall, he's handsome, and he's got a great smile. Having him show up and give his support in that moment was very heartwarming. He also got to meet my kid when she was only a few months old. She happened to be on set that day, too. I don't think she'll remember it, but that was a nice little thing, as well, a little parallel.

What a heartwarming moment it must have been for Will Reeve to have met David Corenswet’s baby girl. She’s eventually going to hear some wild stories about her Superman Dad, probably similar to Reeve’s upbringing.

Will Reeve certainly has a strong resemblance to his father as David Corenswet said. Not only does he look like Christopher Reeve , but he serves on the board of his dad’s foundation to advance research for cures of spinal cord injuries. Back in 2023, Reeve spread awareness of a miraculous breakthrough that gave a paralyzed man the ability to walk again . Reeve’s son may not be an actor like his dad, but he does have a screen presence as a journalist for ABC News. It's very Clark Kent of him, I would say.

One of the perks of cameoing in a movie is, in this case, getting to be on set for a movie’s big action sequence. David Corenswet continued to talk about what it was like having Will Reeve visit and why it was “nice in a lot of different ways:”

We were shooting a big climactic scene. He visited and watched us shoot a little bit. It was nice in a lot of different ways. It was nice in the same way when we had all of the [DC] comic writers and artists visit set. They were all wearing their Superman T-shirts and they were all excited to be there. Anybody who's involved with a great character, whether it's directly as writing and drawing for them — or, in Will's case, his dad put the character into the public consciousness — when those people are excited about what they see, that just gives you a little fuel to keep going."

Since Will Reeve wasn’t born when his dad played Kal-El/Clark Kent, I’m sure it must have felt amazing to be on a Superman set and see the movie magic play out. I can understand why David Corenswet felt pumped during filming, knowing a piece of Christopher Reeve was there in the form of his son watching.

It must have been a genuinely sweet moment for David Corenswet to meet the son of the man who first portrayed Superman, and for Will Reeve to see his father’s legacy continue. It's almost like a quiet passing of the torch, not only between actors, but of different generations who still love the man who’s “faster than a speeding bullet.” You’ll get to see what Reeve saw on set when the 2025 movie release of Superman plays in theaters on July 11th.