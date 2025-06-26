A New Clip From Superman Was Released, And I'm Feeling Violent About Lex Luthor

In James Gunn’s Superman movie , we see a perfect setup of everything you could want in The Man of Steel’s story, seeing him save lives while still grappling with the weight of being an outsider. While the trailer shows the Kryptonian superhero will have bone-crunching fights with The Engineer, the Hammer of Boravia, a giant Kaiju, and more, Lex Luthor still looks to be Superman’s greatest threat. If you want to know just how much, a new clip from the upcoming DC movie was released that’s really making me feel violent about Nicholas Hoult’s character.

Based on Nicholas Hoult and David Corenswet’s latest guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live , the British actor described his antagonist character as “puppeteering” the media to build a negative reputation for Superman and turn the world against him. The superbeing was a real threat to Lex Luthor in his quest to control the world. While that can certainly rile up audiences, a new clip that surfaced on the talk show really made me feel violent towards Lex Luthor and root more for Superman’s victory against him. Because he's seemingly done something terrible to Krypto! Check it out below:

David Corenswet & Nicholas Hoult on Both Auditioning for Superman & Working with Director James Gunn - YouTube Watch On

In the newly surfaced clip, Superman angrily used his mighty strength to break down Lex Luthor’s office door to demand where Krypto the Dog is. Lex acted dumb like he had no idea who the Kryptonian native was referring to until he mumbled, “ugly dog, red cape?”

So, he took Krypto?! As a massive dog lover, dognapping is where I draw the line! Especially that smug expression of Lex Luthor— he knew that taking Krypto would finally bring Superman to him. It’s a brilliantly twisted move from a sadistic villain to go after those your foe loves to bring them down. But as a dog owner, it’s the kind of moment that hits me hard on a personal level. If the LutherCorp CEO does something bad to Superman’s canine sidekick, I’m going to lose it.

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

Doesn't Krypto's face make you want to melt? The Superman trailer showed us that the Krypto the Dog we see isn’t too far away from the supercanine in DC comics, movies, and TV shows . The Man of Steel is injured in the snow, only for the speedy Krypto to run through the snow towards his faithful owner and pull him out. Considering what a hero the Kryptonian dog is to Kal-El, now this loyal canine needs a hero of his own, or things are going to start getting violent from all dog lovers alike towards Lex Luthor.

Clearly, James Gunn did a great job hiring Nicholas Hoult for his perfect portrayal of “hatred.” It's working already as I'm clearly feeling everything violent towards Lex Luthor after learning he dognaps Krypto. Superman has to figure out where his faithful sidekick is, or fans like me will be feeling all sorts of rage. We can cross our fingers that the DC canine will be alive and well when the 2025 movie release soars into theaters on July 11th.