Comments

Leave a Comment

news

In Love Halle Berry Posts Topless Video For Valentine's Day

Halle Berry topless in Swordfish

Halle Berry has been very happy in her relationship with new man Van Jones. The two have been living a seemingly pants-free lifestyle together over the past few months and Berry kept up the tradition on Valentine’s Day. She even went a step further, showing how positively she and her guy like to spend the day by taking in some sunshine topless.

A new video posted online by Halle Berry shows herself and her man in their skivvies taking in a little bit of the outdoors on the very romantic holiday. It’s pretty “cheeky” if I do say so myself, but give it a look and decide:

The post was seemingly sponsored by a brand called Me Undies, but it certainly got us paying attention to what Halle Berry and Van Jones were up to on the holiday. In a separate post, Jones also shared a similar image with the caption, “smilin' cheek to cheek.” Pretty solid effort, y’all.

Topless post or no topless post, Halle Berry has been wide open about her love for her new man. A separate Instagram post from Halle Berry spoke out with a message of hope on a holiday that often inspires mixed feelings and emotions, depending on whether people are in a relationship or still working to keep that romance alive. Berry herself has been in plenty of tumultuous relationships and she noted it took her until 54 to get this comfortable as part of a romantic duo.

To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right...I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing! No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ....your person...even if it takes you until you’re 54!

Halle Berry has been thrice married prior to beginning a relationship with Van Jones. She’s had several other high-profile relationships as well, none of which worked out. She once had a high-profile custody disagreement with ex Gabriel Aubry after wanting to move to France with director Olivier Martinez, whom she was dating at the time. The two men were even involved in a domestic violence incident over this disagreement. Berry later split from Martinez, as well.

This prompted some to go online and troll Halle Berry at the start of the year, noting she “can’t keep a man” and other related sentiments. Berry took it in stride though and shared her own take on the matter, noting, “Who says I want to keep the wrong man?” And also relating, “I'm all about living your best life. If you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

Though it’s worth noting she’s taken a break from dating in the past, right now it seems that Halle Berry is very much happy -- and very much pantsless -- right where she’s at.

More From This Author
    • Jessica Rawden Jessica Rawden View Profile

      Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

James Bond: Halle Berry’s Scrapped Spinoff Script Has Made Its Way Online, And Wow news 3d James Bond: Halle Berry’s Scrapped Spinoff Script Has Made Its Way Online, And Wow Mike Reyes
After Tom Holland Went Viral For Pantless Interviews, The Russo Brothers Have Joined In news 4d After Tom Holland Went Viral For Pantless Interviews, The Russo Brothers Have Joined In Adreon Patterson
TikToker Goes Viral After Roasting Kim Kardashian’s Popular Shapewear Line SKIMS television 6d TikToker Goes Viral After Roasting Kim Kardashian’s Popular Shapewear Line SKIMS Jessica Rawden

Trending Movies

Judas And The Black Messiah Feb 12, 2021 Judas And The Black Messiah 8
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
The New Mutants Aug 28, 2020 The New Mutants 3
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
10 Meghan Markle Roles You Probably Forgot About TBD 10 Meghan Markle Roles You Probably Forgot About Rating TBD
SEAL Team And Buffy Star David Boreanaz Reaches Out On Social Media After Joss Whedon Accusations TBD SEAL Team And Buffy Star David Boreanaz Reaches Out On Social Media After Joss Whedon Accusations Rating TBD
Who Is WandaVision's Mysterious Aerospace Engineer? We Have 4 Guesses TBD Who Is WandaVision's Mysterious Aerospace Engineer? We Have 4 Guesses Rating TBD
Flora And Ulysses Director Lena Khan Reveals How Disney Is Giving Female And Minority Directors More Representation In The Industry TBD Flora And Ulysses Director Lena Khan Reveals How Disney Is Giving Female And Minority Directors More Representation In The Industry Rating TBD
Every Live-Action King Kong Movie Ranked, Including King Kong Vs. Godzilla TBD Every Live-Action King Kong Movie Ranked, Including King Kong Vs. Godzilla Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information