Godzilla Vs. Kong Will Introduce A Mysterious New Corporation

This was certainly indicated in the scene we watched being shot on the Godzilla vs. Kong set. Remember in Godzilla: King of the Monsters how Godzilla tore off one of Ghidorah’s heads during their fight in Mexico, and this head was purchased by Charles Dance’s Alan Jonah in the movie’s post-credits scene? Well, Ghidorah’s skull now belongs to Apex, which has established a state-of-the-art lab within it that Madison, Josh and Bernie infiltrate. It’s unclear whether this Ghidorah lab (which has a chair with some kind of cranial device within the center of the skull) is an on-the-books Apex operation or if Ren Serizawa, who was also in the scene, is running it in secret. We also weren’t told what the purpose of the lab was, although it definitely didn’t come across as benevolent work. Could the Mechagodzilla theory that’s been floating around the internet factor into the work that Apex is doing in Godzilla vs. Kong? We’re a little over a month away from finding out.