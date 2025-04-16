Ahead Of Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2, I’m Excited About The New Stories Coming That Will Fill In Some Big Season 1 Gaps

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 may not have a premiere date set yet on the 2025 TV schedule (assuming it’s not being saved for next year), but make no mistake, it’s coming. The Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive series wrapped filming in March, and whenever it does pick back up, it’ll continue exploring the period between Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in the MonsterVerse timeline. Ahead of that though, I’m excited to hear about five Monarch-related stories that are on the way, and two in particular are set to fill in some big gaps from Season 1.

It was announced today that Legendary Comics has partnered up with Rocketship Entertainment to launch the graphic novel Monarch: The Lost Adventures on Kickstarter. This anthology collection will be comprised of five tales focused on characters from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters like Lee Shaw, Billy Randa, Keiko, Kentaro, Cate and May. Interested readers can also look forward to Titans like Kong, the Brambleboar and the Ion Dragon.

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial

Head over to Apple TV+ if you want to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1 before Season 2's arrival. New customers can stream on the platform for free for a whole week before paying $9.99 a month

You can visit the Kickstarter page to learn about the creative talent on these stories and what rewards are being offered to backers of Monarch: The Lost Adventures. Right now though, I want to highlight Keiko and the Bramblebore and Kentaro, Hiroshi, and Kong. The former follows Keiko as she was struggling to survive in Axis Mundy, the realm between Earth and Hollow Earth. The latter follows the title antagonist embarking on a journey that leads to the creation of the Apex base on Skull Island seen in the ending of the Monarch Season 1 finale.

Although Keiko originally thought to have died in 1959, Monarch: Season 1’s penultimate episode revealed that she’d actually survived and been dragged into Axis Mundy by those Endoswarmer larvae. Even weirder, due to time passing differently in this other realm, Keiko had only spent months there rather than over half a century, and thus looked exactly the same when her granddaughter Cate, Lee and May found her in 2015. Still, spending months surrounded by Titans with no one to help you is rough, and I’m curious to learn how she managed to survive against the Brambleboar.

As for Story #2, when Keiko, Cate and May made it back to the surface world at the end of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1, roughly a year and a half had passed since Cate and May had fallen into Axis Mundy. During that period, Kentaro, Hoshi and Tim partnered up with Brenda Holland from Apex Cybernetics establishing that base on Skull Island, where Kong is still living at this point in the timeline. I expect Monarch Season 2 will continue to explore Apex and flesh out the events that led to the rise of Mechagodzilla in Godzilla vs. Kong. But before that happens, we’ll see Kentato and Hoshi get caught up in an adventure with our favorite towering ape in the midst of them figuring out how to rescue Cate and May.

If you want to support Monarch: The Lost Adventures on Kickstarter, you have until Thursday, May 15 as 12:01 PT to do so. Otherwise, keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 and the rest of the MonsterVerse, including the movie coming out on March 26, 2027.