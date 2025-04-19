I'm Excited That Pacific Rim's TV Show Has A New Home, But There's Some Kaiju-Sized News That Has Me Even More Amped

Even though the world of Kaijus and Jaegers has been dormant for almost a decade, the 2025 TV schedule may have just canceled the apocalypse yet again. As it turns out, not only is the previously reported Pacific Rim prequel series still in the works, it’s landed itself a proper home to take flight. That’s not the end of the potentially good news, though, as some pretty ambitious plans have also been revealed.

The Pacific Rim Series Is Now Heading To Prime Video

Rejoice, my friends, as Variety ’s new report on the project has planted it in a new home court. Amazon-MGM Studios is the latest party to jump into the business of larger-than-life combat, with confirmation that this will be a prequel after all. While plot details are still absent, I’m willing to place a bet with Hannibal Chau that Idris Elba’s Stacker Pentecost will be the center of this new plot. On second thought, I retract that remark, because if I’m wrong, that’s one of the last people I would want to owe money.

Unfortunately, there’s no timeline provided on when we should expect this Pacific Rim series to go into production. So as a result, we also have no clue on when Prime Video subscription holders should expect its menagerie of gigantic monsters to cross the Breach and kickstart the apocalypse. But at the same time, another notion has been floated that should leave fans of this recurring franchise very excited for the future.

‘Potential’ Pacific Rim Sequel Films Are Still On The Board

In a franchise that has a history of some of the best non-MCU post-credits scenes , Pacific Rim still has some unfinished business in the here and now. With Guillermo del Toro’s first film showing the survival of Hannibal Chau (Ron Perlman), and Steven S. DeKnight’s Uprising promising humanity would take the fight to the Precursors, two gigantic loose threads could be woven into a major motion picture.

For those of you who haven’t given up on a cinematic Pacific Rim 3, this next update is just for you:

According to sources, there is still the potential for new films in the franchise as well.

While this future TV series is going to be set in the past, there are apparently parties at Amazon-MGM Studios who have the potential for new movies on the brain. Perhaps an executive caught wind of the graphic novel event Pacific Rim: Final Breach , and its plot that continues the adventures of Charlie Hunnam’s Raleigh Becket.

Or maybe Amazon-MGM wants in on those promising MonsterVerse crossover plans ; because who wouldn’t want to see Godzilla and his fellow Titans stare down a Slattern before doing battle? The more I think about these plans and hints for the future, it feels like the prequel series will be an appetizer to see if the public really wants those potential continuation movies.

Between the Pacific Rim TV series, as well as Amazon-MGM’s efforts to continue franchises like The Accountant, Blade Runner, and the James Bond movies, I’m starting to feel like I’ve got a new best friend in the entertainment industry. Though I’m going to withhold saying such a thing formally until Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy 3 is potentially resurrected. Anything’s clearly possible at this point, and a fan can dream, can’t they?