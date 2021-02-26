Stephen King’s Most Recent Castle Rock Book Is Being Adapted As A Movie

Given that Stephen King is one of the most popular and prolific authors of the modern era, there never seems to be much time between news of developing adaptations. At the time that I am writing this, there are literally dozens in the works, both for the big screen and the small, and even as new movies and shows are released it seems like the list of upcoming projects only ever grows bigger. For example, just last week we learned that writer/director Edgar Wright is doing a remake of The Running Man that will hone closer to the source material than the 1987 feature, and now we can exclusively report that a film version of the 2018 book Elevation is in the works as well.