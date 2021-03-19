Disneyland Fans Are Ready For Their Stimulus Checks And Have Some Hilarious Ideas For When The Park Reopens

It's been an interesting week to say the least. Yesterday was St. Patrick's Day, which is sort of a big deal if you're Irish or just like wearing green or drinking beer. However, it was also the day that many received their stimulus checks from the U.S. government as part of the recently passed spending bill. It was also the day that Disneyland Resort was given an official grand opening date of April 30. The fact that a bunch of people just got $1400 in the bank and have also been given a potential place to spend that money at the same time, is not lost on people.
Many took to social media to joke about how they might spend their newly received cash. While most people will likely use it to simply pay bills, there's a hope that many will use it in places that will be better help boost the economy, like small businesses or, in the case of Disney, very large businesses. At Disneyland isn't the worst place one could go to with an extra $1400, though, as many people point out, the money won't go quite as far there.
The joke that everything is more expensive at Disneyland is an easy one to make because, well, it's mostly true. You can buy a lot of water bottles for $1400, even inside the park, but not nearly as many as that same amount of money would get you at your local grocery store. Of course, eat a few nice meals at a place like Blue Bayou or Carthay Circle or Napa Rose and you can blow through that cash pretty quickly. But man, you'd have eaten some great meals to show for it. Some other Disneyland fans are aiming a bit higher than simply blowing their stimulus check on snacks however. What if $1400 in extra cash was enough to let you just own a piece of the park itself. Like, a big piece...
If we split the difference between these two extremes, however, we find ourselves in a place that's maybe a bit too real for comfort. If you've ever gone looking at Disneyland merchandise then you know a lot of it can get really expensive. This is especially true when you're talking about limited edition merchandise, which is frequently bought up online by bots who then try to resell it on eBay at a serious up charge. So if there's a piece of merch that you, for whatever reason, really felt like you needed to own. $1400 for a backpack might not be quite as unusual as you might think, especially since sometimes this stuff gets really expensive to begin with.
But let's be honest. If you were a serious Disney fan and you could afford to just completely blow your #1400 on something irrelevant, there's only one place worth dropping that cash.
No, Walt Disney didn't actually freeze his body, that whole story is a myth, but if it were true, $1400 seems like a deal to see the real thing.