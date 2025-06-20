If You Thought Disneyland Was Expensive Before, Wait Until You See What One Guest Spent On Breakfast

In the world of nature, fish are going to swim, birds are going to fly, and experiencing everything new at Disneyland will always seem expensive. That’s not to say that heading to the magical destination isn’t worth the coin contributed to Uncle Scrooge’s money bin, but with talks of Disney Parks being too expensive on the rise, it’s a subject we kind of can’t avoid. Unfortunately, the latest reminder came at the expense of a social media user, who took his family to breakfast at Disneyland, evidently without checking the price tag beforehand.

“Almost Spit Out My Coffee” Is One Way Of Reacting To This Disneyland Breakfast Bill

I have to hand it to John Tolkien, a.k.a. “@jrockandrollt,” the family man at the center of our story. Posting on X about his viral breakfast bill, you can see the full bill (with tip) and try not to scream "ECONOMY!" after. Take a look:

“Princess Breakfast” at Disneyland with my kids. Almost spit out my coffee pic.twitter.com/05iO8AeCJ2June 16, 2025

There is no judgment here for Mr. Tolkien, especially from a writer who wanted to surprise his wife by paying for her PopMart order a couple weekends ago… and didn’t know what he was getting himself into. Thankfully, that result wasn’t anywhere near almost $1k on breakfast, but game still recognizes game at the House of Mouse.

I’d bet A Goofy Movie Popcorn Bucket that some of you readers' jaws dropped like the Genie from Aladdin when seeing a breakfast of such a “healthy” price tag. But before we truly freak out, perhaps we should take a look at what a “Princess Breakfast” entails, and break down those costs a little more.

Disneyland’s Princess Breakfast Isn’t Cheap, But It Also Looks Pretty Spruce

Let’s get down to brass tacks, shall we? Per the official listing for Disneyland’s Princess Breakfast , the entry cost per person (minus tax and gratuity) is $142 per person. Now if we’re talking Mickey Mouse Dollars here, that could cover most, if not all, of the cost for a ticket to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party . Per Tolkien on X, that total accounted for two kids and three adults.

So on pricing alone, I’d be out faster than a Shark Tank investor being pitched drinkable air. However, if you take into consideration that this is a Disney Princess meetup with a three-course breakfast, it might not seem as bad. If you’re curious about what the dad had for his main course, John Tolkien shared a snapshot of that deliciousness as well:

Tbh the breakfast was good. Still - nine hundred fucking American dollars? pic.twitter.com/qUHZBcCqZ8June 16, 2025

As someone who enjoyed the comforts of a steak-based Disney breakfast while visiting the Tron Lightcycle/Run, Mickey and company don’t skimp on the beef. But weighing a character breakfast with getting premiere access to rides and special events feels like a no-brainer – especially with Disney’s insane line times continuing to be an issue.

In the end, I have a lot of sympathy for this Disney Dad. He may have missed the price tag, but he isn’t complaining about the experience, and he did it for one very important reason: to give his family a fun time. So long as any park visitor can justify the spend to their budget, and walk away with memories that have them smiling, can it really be that bad? No matter how you answer that question, just do not ask your wallet.