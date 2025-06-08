Mr. Beast Spent A Wild Amount Of Money To Rent Out All Of Disneyland (But I Honestly Thought It Would Cost More)

It’s a dream for many people to go to Disneyland at some point in their lifetime. However, Mr. Beast recently upped the ante quite a bit when he created a video featuring a multitude of wildly expensive date experiences. As part of this, he literally shelled out a small fortune to rent out the Anaheim-based theme park for the night.

Honestly, though, the over-the-top gesture cost less than I probably would have anticipated.

Fans Were Surprised About How Much Does It Cost To Rent Out Disneyland

According to the lengthy YouTube video, which already had more than a million views at the time of this writing, it cost Mr. Beast and his production team $500,000 to rent out the park.

$1 vs $500,000 Romantic Date - YouTube Watch On

I dunno what exactly the figure was that I was anticipating, but the cost did seem to be a factor that stood out to a slew of fans who watched the video or learned the news on Instagram . A lot of the comments with thousands of likes literally had to do with being surprised about how much was spent to rent the theme parks out.

That’s actually much cheaper than I thought it would be to close down Disneyland.

Only $500,000? I thought it would take more than that to rent the whole Disneyland.

I’m surprised it’s « only » 500k for a whole day at Disneyland..

However, I do think it’s worth pointing out a few details. First, it’s not like Disneyland and California Adventure shut down for the day, as one commenter assumed. It’s very clear that Mr. Beast and his pals rented the park out after hours. On the other hand, there are scenes from in front of the castle and other parts of the Disneyland park, but the prolific video creator and his friends were also spotted at the park's second gate, California Adventure, which means that he literally rented out both theme parks, not just one. Finally, he and his crew were treated to a spectacularly decorated and very private dinner in front of the castle before literally fireworks (also costly) capped off the night.

So, I'm just saying, what they got for the cost was not too shabby.

If you are privileged enough to ever be in a park after hours, perhaps for a wedding or other event, what typically happens is that you and your group are allowed in one park after hours, and Disney’s planners will work with you to keep some rides available for your guests. Though estimates have noted the costs on these sorts of events at Disney are staggering too.

Still, Disney also offers limited after hours events that cost, like Disney After Dark or Mickey's Halloween Party, and these are not so wholly unaccessible to the general public, though they aren't getting any cheaper. So perhaps one day, the dream that you wish will come true.

I'm still iffy about whether or not you can really call it a date night when you've brought your boys along, but it's certainly a video you wouldn't see elsewhere. It’s still mind-blowing to see all of these rides fully staffed for what is essentially a dozen people, but the popular YouTuber has the funds to do it, and he and his pals and fiancé Thea Booysen made the most of the experience.

Of course, the question I wanted to know was: Which of Disneyland's attractions would Mr. Beast go first when renting out the entirety of Disneyland park? The answer is none other than the incredibly popular Star Wars ride at Galaxy’s Edge: Rise Of The Resistance. This makes sense. When the park is open to the general public, wait times for Rise of the Resistance can be very lengthy.

Mr. Beast is a man known for putting on stunts revolving around large amounts of money, and this has resulted in him becoming one of the most successful players on YouTube and social media personalities as a whole. His net worth is allegedly around billion dollars at this point and his company rakes in hundreds of millions in income per year. Celebrity net worths are notoriously unreliable, but it is clear that as the world’s most popular YouTuber, he has plenty of money to play around with.

In this case, he used it to rent out the Happiest Place on Earth, and I don’t blame him. If I had a spare $500K sitting around I probably would too.