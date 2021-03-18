Why Johnny Depp's Lawyers Are Arguing He Should Get A New Trial, And How Amber Heard's Testimony Is Involved

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent the greater part of 2020 in court battling out the London libel lawsuit and are already heading into an upcoming defamation case later this year in Virginia state court. This other matter will focus on a countersuit Amber Heard filed against Depp after she claimed he deployed social media bots against her and his team called it a “hoax.” Depp’s suit was for $50 million and Heard’s countersuit in response is asking for $100 million in damages.