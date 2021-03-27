Anthony Ramos Has A Message For Any Fans Thinking About Skipping Seeing In The Heights In Theaters

It’s no secret that the movie industry has seen some serious setbacks for over a year now, and it’s likely you don’t have to look farther than your closest theater to see that. With a lot of big films skipping theaters all together, it may seem like the experience of watching a film has shifted to solely a "stay-at-home movie night." Though some films that audiences need to experience on the big screen, and Anthony Ramos apparently feels that way about the upcoming film adaptation of the broadway musical In The Heights. Now, he has a message for those who may be leaning to stay in when watching the movie.