After Netflix’s CEO Called Theatrical Movie Releases An ‘Outdated Concept,’ Knives Out 3 Director Rian Johnson Weighed In

It goes without saying that the way in which the general public consumes media is changing, and that’s especially true when it comes to motion pictures. There’s currently a debate revolving around the merits of releasing movies on streaming platforms and forgoing theatrical releases. Netflix co-head honcho Ted Sarandos has been a major advocate for streaming and recently opined that theaters are no longer practical. Filmmaker Rian Johnson, whose Knives Out 3 is set to hit streaming later this year, is now responding.

What Did Ted Sarandos Say About The Current Role Of Movie Theaters?

The last several years have seen a number of original movies become available to Netflix subscription holders, from Red Notice and Enola Holmes to Don’t Look Up! and Extraction. Critical reception to the streamer’s film offerings has varied, but many of their titles have reportedly logged massive viewing numbers for the company. Ted Sarandos spoke about the growing dominance of streaming during the Time100 Summit. During his interview, which is on YouTube, the co-CEO was honest when discussing his take on cinemas:

I realize that we're in a period of transition. Folks grew up thinking, 'I want to make movies on a gigantic screen and have strangers watch them and play in the theater for two months and people cry and sold-out shows.' It just doesn't happen very much anymore. It's an outdated concept.

The businessman also said he doesn’t believe the process described above is an “outmoded” idea for everyone and that he loves theaters himself. However, he does firmly believe that growing trends as well as global box office returns point to consumers preferring to enjoy movies at home. And, given that, he believes that his company is “saving Hollywood” by catering to the continued changes in the entertainment landscape. Still, at least one filmmaker he’s been working with has a different opinion.

Rian Johnson, who’s currently promoting the new season of Poker Face, spoke to Business Insider, during which he was asked about his colleague’s assessment. He was careful when choosing his words, but he also also made his stance on movie theaters clear:

Obviously, I don't, because I love movies. I love going to see movies. But also, I have a feeling talking to Ted, it would be a different thing than one quote taken and kind of tossed at me in this context. So I don't want to phrase this as I'm having a proxy discussion with Ted right here. I think we've seen if you put a movie people want to see in the theaters, they are going to show up for it, and that experience of being in a full house and having that experience is so important. It's something that I love and I want more of in the world.

The Looper director has long made his love for movie theaters known, and that’s continued as he’s crafted his string of whodunit movies. Such enthusiasm has continued in the lead-up to his 2025 movie release, Wake Up Dead Man. The film’s leading man, Daniel Craig, has been honest about wanting Knives Out sequels to hit multiplexes and have a solid run there. Craig admitted that it “saddens” him that the films don’t receive longer theatrical windows and, at this point, Rian Johnson is hoping that happens with his latest flick:

I want this in as many theaters for as long as possible. We're going to push for everything we can get in terms of theatrical because I want as many people as possible to see it in that form.

While I’m someone who enjoys going to the movies, I can understand both sides of this discussion. It’s true that there are plenty of people who would prefer to watch a movie from the comfort of their own home. However, there are still a number of people who are still venturing to theaters to watch films in 2025. The remarkable box office success of Sinners is a testament to that as are the major receipts for A Minecraft Movie.

All in all, both Ted Sarandos and Rian Johnson are entitled to their opinions. What I’m most curious to see, though, is just how long a run Wake Up Dead Man will receive. Its predecessor, 2022’s Glass Onion, played in theaters for a week, grossing an impressive $15 million – which became the widest theatrical opening for a Netflix film. With Johnson’s latest film set to release later this year, it’s likely that we’ll hear about its release strategy sooner rather than later.