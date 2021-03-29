Nicolas Cage Doesn't Like Seth Rogen, And The Pineapple Express Star Knows Exactly Why

Hollywood feuds are a fairly normal occurrence. Put any group of random people together and many of them will become friends, but others simply won't be able to get along with each other. Over the decades we've seen many "Hollywood feuds" develop for any number of reasons. Some of them are legit. Others, may seem petty. However, there apparently been a minor simmering feud going on right under our noses that has only recently come to life. It seems Nicolas Cage and Seth Rogen do not get along.