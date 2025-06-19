That Time Jackie Chan Met Michael Cera While Promoting Karate Kid: Legends, And Thought He Was A Contest Winner

The 2025 movie guide has already brought us plenty of treats in terms of actual movies, but also between said flicks' stars (the Scarlett Johansson Jonathan Bailey kiss, anyone?). Apparently, earlier this year, the unlikely pair of Jackie Chan and Michael Cera met for the first time under some silly circumstances. The happening occurred while Chan was on a press tour for Karate Kid: Legends, and he assumed Cera was a contest winner of some sort.

The actor recounted the awkward tale to NME while chatting about Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme. (Which sounds equally as memorable as the politely forced introduction due to his bug-loving character for the 2025 film .) Both happened to be promoting, respectively, their aforementioned titles in the same location when some crew connected the two. The only thing was, as Cera shares, Chan seemingly had no clue who his Hollywood peer was, but took a picture thinking he was a fan of some sort:

When I met him [Chan] though, he was like, ‘Who is this person, what’s going on?’ We took a picture but I think he thought I was a competition winner.

I love this so much just because if it were to happen to any celeb, the Juno actor would top my list. I think his general vibe is why he became Barbie ’s Allan , and it all boils down to how he takes everything in stride so well and with the appearance of ease. And as far as the international star not recognizing him, I’m not surprised. He has had an expansive career, filled with great Chan classics in multiple countries and even more peers.

Cera continued the saga by explaining how the photo op went, which was fine and good overall. Though he did note that he felt like he was intruding on the Rush Hour star’s brief moment before returning to press interviews. In his words, he shared:

He was like, ‘OK, let’s do a picture real quick. Come on.’ Not rudely. But I felt like I was invading his little personal time with his team before he goes on the radio. So I was like, ‘What am I doing here?’ But everyone was very sweet and I got to meet Jackie.

Again, the exchange couldn’t be more fitting for the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star. From the start to the end, I’m just so amused by it all, and glad to know that Chan will always have time for a fan (even if it’s an unknowingly well-known one).

Now that both Cera’s The Phoenician Scheme and Chan’s Karate Kid: Legends (which was a pleasant surprise to some fans ) are out, maybe they can make time for a redo. I mean, if the action star can literally roll with the punches of dislocating his shoulder on the KKL set and bounce back immediately, who’s to say he’s not in for properly meeting Cera?