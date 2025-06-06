Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor Co-Star Admits He Wanted To 'Fight' Ryan Reynolds Over Pizza Toppings (And Pineapple Is Involved)

Rather than a sequel no one asked for, fans waited years for Another Simple Favor to arrive. The second film (streaming now with an Amazon Prime subscription) was set in Italy, allowing the cast and crew to enjoy all of the food that comes along with it. Although one of Blake Lively's co-stars said he wanted to "fight" Ryan Reynolds over his choice of pizza toppings.

Another Simple Favor's ending opened up a door for a third movie, but many of us are still recovering from the sequel's wild contents. One of the newcomers to join the cast is Italian actor Michele Morrone, who seems to have a tight relationship with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Although in an Instagram video promoting the sequel, he joked about having beef with the Deadpool star. In his words:

Yesterday evening I had a fight with one of my best friends which is Ryan, Blake's Husband. Because it was like 'I love pineapple pizza.' Until that moment, we never had anything, you know, to fight with. And we looked at each other like we were about to fight. Like, I loved you until now.

Given Morrone's heritage as a native Italian, can you blame him? The debate about pineapple on pizza is one that's raged for years in the states, and the discussion has a different context and stakes for the star of Another Simple Favor. And I'm personally inclined to trust him on this matter.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

The Simple Favor franchise is streaming no on Amazon. You can start a free trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

While Reynolds wasn't explicitly involved in Another Simple Favor, this funny comment shows how much of a presence he seemingly has. Fans might take notice of this given the allegations made about him rewriting scenes for It Ends With Us.

Michele Morrone clearly has strong feelings about pizza, and they extend beyond the debate about whether or not pineapple is an acceptable topping. Because in the same clip, he also shared his disdain for choices like putting honey on pepperoni. In his words:

Honey on the pepperoni? What if I come to you I put honey on a hot dog? That's a good point, right?

As a foodie, I love this type of passion. Although I have to admit I've been won over by some hot honey on top of a pepperoni slice. Sorry, Michele!

As previously mentioned, Another Simple Favor ended by setting up a possible threequel for the burgeoning franchise. In its final moments, Portia offered Blake Lively's Emily an envelope, and requested a "simple favor" of her own. Exactly what that mysterious mission could be remains to be seen, but first up Amazon needs to actually order a third film.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The two Simple Favor movies are streaming now on Amazon, with the sequel arriving only recently as part of the 2025 movie release list. Now if you don't mind, I'm going to order a pizza.