After Chris Evans Talked About Just Wanting To Smoke And Do Pottery, Seth Rogen Humorously Dropped A Three-Word Response

In the years since Chris Evans concluded his stint with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's remained busy. He's currently looking towards the release of two new films on the 2025 movie calendar. Given the actor has stayed so active in the business as of late, it's not surprising that he'd prefer to slow down a bit. In fact, Evans is dreaming of just kicking back, smoking pot and taking up pottery. Funny enough, those are some of Seth Rogen's pastimes, and the comedic actor -- who's one of Hollywood's great potheads -- responded to Evans' desire in an on-brand way.

On the docket for Chris Evans right now are rom-com Materialists and Ethan Coen's Honey Don't! It's probably safe to assume that Evans is thankful for the various acting gigs he's been able to line up as of late. However, everyone needs a break, right? The actor made a comment to GQ, which was shared by Complex's Instagram reposted the quote, and the fan-favorite actor was quite clear about what he'd love to have in his life:

I’d like to just smoke a joint, put on some music, and like, get into pottery.

Honestly, that sounds like an excellent way to slow down from the hustle and bustle of Tinseltown. Pottery sounds relaxing, and stars who've smoked marijuana have discussed just how soothing it can be in some ways. Such comments track for the former Captain America actor, who seems to understand the value of personal time. After all, Evans recently celebrated his mom's 70th birthday in person, missing the premiere of Honey Don't! in the process.

Under Complex's post, many took to the comments to weigh in on Chris Evans' thoughts, and most seemed to approve. What I was particularly delighted to see, though, is that Seth Rogen himself entered the chat, and he made a brief, yet, direct, offer:

Hit me up

Talk about receiving a 10 out of 10 green flag invite! I'd be interested in knowing whether the Red One star takes Seth Rogen up on it. Of course, it totally tracks that Rogen would be so gung-ho about that kind of hangout. After all, his cannabis use is practically legendary at this point. Plus, he's the CEO of a ceramics company called Houseplant, which specializes in home goods smoking accessories. So he could surely help Evans get his hands on some quality grass and pottery tools.

Even though Rogen is known to enjoy his downtime, he's been a busy man himself. He made a major impression on the 2025 TV schedule via his show, The Studio, which has been renewed for a second season, he seems open to welcoming the novice to come hang with him. (The acclaimed series is available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription). Additionally, Rogen will appear in Aziz Ansari's Good Fortune and Andy Serkis’ animated Animal Farm. So, after all that work is done, I'm sure he'll need to take some time to chill and smoke.

Should Chris Evans actually be interested, I think he really could end up listening to some smooth music with Seth Rogen and smoking and doing pottery with him. The thought of such a hangout is actually kind of surreal, and a part of me would love to be a fly on the wall for it.