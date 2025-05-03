It Turns Out Apple TV+’s The Studio Has ‘Shelved Whole Episodes,’ And The Executive Producers Told Me Why This Had To Happen
It's unfortunate, but necessary.
The popular comedy series The Studio delves into the nitty gritty of the filmmaking industry, so it’s only appropriate that actors, writers, directors and more creative talent from Hollywood have cameoed as themselves. Examples of this we’ve seen during the show’s run on the 2025 TV schedule include Charlize Theron cameoing just to say one line and Ron Howard playing the “asshole” version of himself. But as it turns out, the lack of availability from certain celebrities also prompted “whole episodes” of The Studio to be outright shelved, which I learned while speaking with executive producers Frida Perez and Peter Huyck.
During this interview, where I also learned why Seth Rogen falls down so much on this Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive show, I was curious about if there were ever instances where someone’s unavailability to play themselves resulted in major story changes for The Studio Season 1. Perez confirmed that this had indeed happened, saying:
Seth Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg created The Studio with Frida Perez, Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, so between all of them, Rogen and Goldberg in particular, they’re not lacking in ways to recruit massive guest stars. Nevertheless, sometimes schedules just don’t align or there’s a lack of interest from approached parties, necessitating episodes to almost entirely rewritten. I get Perez’s rationale though, if they’d gone all Mad Libs with these episodes, the stories would almost certainly have flowed more weirdly.
Fortunately, that didn’t end up being an issue when director Sarah Polley, who worked with Rogen on the 2011 movie Take This Waltz, played herself in The Studio’s second episode, “The Oner.” As Peter Huyck told me after Perez said her piece:
I’m glad it worked out with Sarah Polley, a former actress, as she did an amazing job conveying the frustration of Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick continually ruining her one take shots for her romantic drama. But again, there are times when things just don’t work out and the episodes need to be set aside, although that’s not to say they can’t be revisited if The Studio Season 2 happens. As Huyck added:
With three episodes left to go in The Studio Season 1, it’s hard to say if Season 2 is in the cards, although I’d like to think that it stands a strong chance given how many positive reviews the series has received. If that ends up happening, fingers crossed Peter Huyck’s desire to revisit these shelved episodes is fulfilled. If the celebrities who were unable in Season 1 are able to play around in Season 2, why let a good idea just go to waste?
