It Turns Out Apple TV+’s The Studio Has ‘Shelved Whole Episodes,’ And The Executive Producers Told Me Why This Had To Happen

News
By published

It's unfortunate, but necessary.

Ike Barintholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Seth Rogen and Kathryn Hahn in The Studio
(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The popular comedy series The Studio delves into the nitty gritty of the filmmaking industry, so it’s only appropriate that actors, writers, directors and more creative talent from Hollywood have cameoed as themselves. Examples of this we’ve seen during the show’s run on the 2025 TV schedule include Charlize Theron cameoing just to say one line and Ron Howard playing the “asshole” version of himself. But as it turns out, the lack of availability from certain celebrities also prompted “whole episodes” of The Studio to be outright shelved, which I learned while speaking with executive producers Frida Perez and Peter Huyck.

During this interview, where I also learned why Seth Rogen falls down so much on this Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive show, I was curious about if there were ever instances where someone’s unavailability to play themselves resulted in major story changes for The Studio Season 1. Perez confirmed that this had indeed happened, saying:

Definitely. Like you said, the celebrities are really important to the stories, and we didn't want it to feel like a mad lib of you could just swap someone in and then you could just keep the whole script the same. So we really wrote to every person we cast, and when we when we were writing it, we thought of people and if that didn't work, we would basically rewrite most of it to like really fit the person we were trying to get.

Seth Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg created The Studio with Frida Perez, Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, so between all of them, Rogen and Goldberg in particular, they’re not lacking in ways to recruit massive guest stars. Nevertheless, sometimes schedules just don’t align or there’s a lack of interest from approached parties, necessitating episodes to almost entirely rewritten. I get Perez’s rationale though, if they’d gone all Mad Libs with these episodes, the stories would almost certainly have flowed more weirdly.

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial
Make sure you don't miss new episodes of The Studio by subscribing to Apple TV+. You can get a whole week for free before paying $9.99 a month. This will also allow you to watch award-winning originals like Ted Lasso, Severance, and Slow Horses.

View Deal

Fortunately, that didn’t end up being an issue when director Sarah Polley, who worked with Rogen on the 2011 movie Take This Waltz, played herself in The Studio’s second episode, “The Oner.” As Peter Huyck told me after Perez said her piece:

Yeah, and a lot of instances like in the oner [with] Sarah Polley, that was immediately Seth and Evan’s first hope was that she would be the perfect person to play that director in a set visit episode where Seth's character just ruins take after take. Because Seth had worked with her, and he said she's so much funnier than anyone knows. So to let her come out of the world of the kind of the more dramatic pieces she does and just be so intense and so comedic was perfect. And she was, I think, one of the first people that signed on. And so there are those casting pieces [where] when when they land, it's perfect.

I’m glad it worked out with Sarah Polley, a former actress, as she did an amazing job conveying the frustration of Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick continually ruining her one take shots for her romantic drama. But again, there are times when things just don’t work out and the episodes need to be set aside, although that’s not to say they can’t be revisited if The Studio Season 2 happens. As Huyck added:

But there are other episodes for sure where we were trying for a very specific piece of casting, and if it didn't work, I think we shelved whole episodes because there's literally one or two people, an actor, director, actress in the world who would fit the bill, and if we didn't get them, we would say, ‘Ok, Season 2, we'll try again.’

With three episodes left to go in The Studio Season 1, it’s hard to say if Season 2 is in the cards, although I’d like to think that it stands a strong chance given how many positive reviews the series has received. If that ends up happening, fingers crossed Peter Huyck’s desire to revisit these shelved episodes is fulfilled. If the celebrities who were unable in Season 1 are able to play around in Season 2, why let a good idea just go to waste?

TOPICS
Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

Doctor Who’s Jonah Hauer-King Explained Conrad’s Big Showdown With The Doctor, And I Suspect He'll Be Back Soon

Another Simple Favor Director Paul Feig Talks Plans For A Third Movie After That Mysterious Cliffhanger

Nicolas Cage Plays A Surfer In His New Thriller, But It Turns Out He Also Has Real-Life Surfing Horror Stories: 'I've Been Pounded To Smithereens'

See more latest
Most Popular
Nicolas Cage in The Surfer
Nicolas Cage Plays A Surfer In His New Thriller, But It Turns Out He Also Has Real-Life Surfing Horror Stories: 'I've Been Pounded To Smithereens'
Michael Jordan is interviewed on The Last Dance, while Scottie Pippen appears on the PBD Podcast
Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Teammate Discusses One Thing That Changed Their Relationship Years Ago And Affects The ‘Little Rift’ Between Them Now
From left to right: Lewis Pullman as Bob and Danny Ramirez as Fanboy in Top Gun: Maverick.
Lewis Pullman Might Not Have Social Media, But Seeing His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star Danny Ramirez Using His Accounts To Constantly Hype Him Up Might Be Better
Dwayne Johnson looks ahead in conversation with a stoic expression in Red One.
The Rock's Wife Shouted Out His Epic Cheat Meals As He Hit His 53rd Birthday, And I'm Happy She's As Enthusiastic About Them As I Am
Abby wearing a tie under judge&#039;s robe, holding gavel in Night Court musical episode
Melissa Rauch Knows ‘When You Hear The Word Reboot You Sort Of Cringe.’ Why She Joined Night Court Anyway
From left to right: Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly standing next to each other on Yellowstone.
Yellowstone May Have Ended Earlier Than Expected, But We'll Get To See Some OG Characters Back On Screen Sooner Than I Thought
Sebastian Stan without hair on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with the Thunderbolts cast, April 2025
I Was Wondering What Was Going On With Sebastian Stan Cutting Off All His Hair, And He's Finally Illuminated Us
Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester Supernatural Season 15
'You Had Me At Jensen Ackles.' Fans Cannot Get Enough After Supernatural's Star Finally Shares First Look At His New Countdown Series
From left to right: Josh O&#039;Connor leaning against a church bench and Daniel Craig holding a coat and hat as Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man.
After Netflix’s CEO Called Theatrical Movie Releases An ‘Outdated Concept,’ Knives Out 3 Director Rian Johnson Weighed In
Frome left to right: Chloe Fineman smiling in an SNL ad and Aimee Lou Wood on The White Lotus.
After Bowen Yang Reacted To Aimee Lou Wood's Criticism Of That White Lotus SNL Sketch, Chloe Fineman Shared Her Thoughts On What Happened