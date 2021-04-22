Zack Snyder's Justice League Numbers On HBO Max: Cause For Celebration, Or Concern?

AT&T not mentioning Justice League or singling it out as a success during the earnings report is cause for concern for fans who want to see Zack Snyder continue telling his DC stories. The story is forever evolving, and plenty of things can change that would allow Zack Snyder to return to DC and finish off his five-film story arc (of which fans have only seen three). But Warner Bros. calling it a trilogy, and WarnerMedia betting big on upcoming DC theatrical projects like The Flash and Matt Reeves’ The Batman meant that the Snyder Cut community needed a bigger number from this report to truly turn the tide, and right now, I’m not sure this is the number they were hoping for. More as this story develops.