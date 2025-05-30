Thunderbolts* (New Avengers) Got Good Reviews, But It Can’t Escape One Startling Box Office Fact

Friends, it’s time for another example of the MCU presenting itself as a “glass half full/half empty” paradox. With the 2025 movie schedule seeing Thunderbolts* clocking in with some pretty good reactions, including CinemaBlend’s Thunderbolts* review , you could say this vibraninum glass is indeed half full. However, those of you thinking the situation looks a bit more on the “half empty” side will feel potentially vindicated, as apparently the box office numbers are still not looking too hot.

Per numbers plucked from Box Office Mojo , the MCU’s cinematic finale of Phase 5 is apparently the second lowest grossing picture in the entire lot. Now keep in mind, this ranking is based on the global box office total, and not focusing solely on what *The New Avengers took in at home or abroad. With that total picture in mind, here’s the bottom 10 Marvel Studios earners at the global box office, from bottom to top.

The Marvels: $206 million

Thunderbolts: $359 million

Captain America: The First Avenger/Black Widow: $370 million

Eternals: $402 million

Captain America: Brave New World: $415 million

Thor: $449 million

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: $476 million

Ant-Man: $519 million

Thor: The Dark World: $644 million

Ok, so the good news is that with a couple more weeks of strong finishes, Thunderbolts* could realistically match or surpass the $370 million brought in by the first Captain America film and Black Widow. Also, solely on the basis of director Jake Schreier’s $180 million production budget, the movie is basically knocking on the door of grossing double that amount.

On the rough guidelines that attempt to account for advertising, as well as other hidden costs that aren’t shared with the public, this looks good. Not terrible, but ok. However, this is a Marvel movie ; a concept that means a lot more today than it did when Spider-Man and the X-Men were paving the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While I can’t say for sure, I wouldn’t be surprised if this number falls short of internal projections/expectations at Marvel Studios. Those sort of expectations kind of fall into place when you turn your business into the juggernaut that delivered several record breaking Avengers movies that Disney+ subscription holders can revisit at their leisure.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

For as little as $19.99 a month, you can have the combined worlds present in the Disney+/Hulu Bundle! Ad-free, and ready to show you everything Marvel, Star Wars, and of course Disney, this is the portal to a multiverse of entertainment. Though if you're looking for an ad-supported tier, you can pay $10.99 a month to have the same access - just with commercials.

Perhaps the final word on the matter should be the fact that even in its own corner of potential disappointment, Captain America: Brave New World brought in $415 million worldwide. That puts the Anthony Mackie-starring vehicle closer to the likes of the first Thor, which isn’t a terrible place to be.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I’m sure that if we sat here and really broke out the domestic vs. international grosses, we’d see some sort of pattern that could point to why we’re seeing these sorts of results more often at MCU HQ. And considering the reversal of fortune that saw the phenomenon known as “Stitchpossible” owning Memorial Day weekend , that’s probably what some are doing right now. But these are only numbers, folks.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re looking to revisit or introduce yourselves to Thunderbolts* (or *The New Avengers, if you’re so inclined), you can head to a theater near you and do just that. Those of you concerned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's health, don't fret just yet. Save your worries until after The Fantastic Four: First Steps debuts in theaters on July 25th, because if that tanks, then you can panic!