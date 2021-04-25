Why Chloe Zhao’s Best Director Oscar Win Needs To Happen

But a win for Chloe Zhao also needs to happen so the industry can begin to better balance its scales. Zhao is one of many incredibly talented female filmmakers who deserve not only more opportunities to tell compelling stories, but also the recognition that has eluded them for generations. You are seeing a full-tilt pivot towards more hiring for directing gigs (though still, not nearly as strong as is necessary). Now it’s time for the Academy to begin making bigger strides towards gender equality, and that means not only nominating women in the Best Director category, but giving them equal opportunity to take home the statue at the end of the night.