How Mortal Kombat Came Up With Cole’s Power And Connected It To Scorpion

Warning: spoilers for Mortal Kombat are in play. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, and want to remain spoiler free, please head to another realm and/or article.

The world of Mortal Kombat is not only filled with colorful characters of different fighting styles and looks, it’s also a world where each kombatant has a series of special moves and fatalities. Those moves and powers are defined by who they are, and ultimately connect to their own backstory in a special meaningful way. So when it came to giving Lewis Tan’s Cole Young his powers, there was a lot of thought given towards how they’d connect to his lineage as one of the most recent descendants of Scorpion himself.