Mortal Kombat 2 Has Screened, And The Writer Name-Dropped Avengers: Endgame While Talking About It
Is Mortal Kombat 2 really as good as Avengers: Endgame?
From the big screen to the small screen, movies and series based on video games are not only popular, but they can be quite successful. The Sonic the Hedgehog movies have all been massive hits in theaters, but another game franchise is about to drop its own sequel. According to the writer of the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2, the film could generate Avengers: Endgame-levels of hype.
The rebooted Mortal Kombat movie debuted during the pandemic and, thus, it wasn’t able to build a massive box office total. However, between its box office success and its simultaneous release for everybody with a Max subscription, it was clear to WB that the movie should get a sequel. That follow-up adds Karl Urban to the cast as the popular character Johnny Cage and will receive a full theatrical release on the 2025 movie schedule. Ahead of the film's release, writer Jeremy Slater tells Comicbook.com that fans are reacting in theaters like they’re watching Marvel's 2019 culmination film. He explained…
Mortal Kombat 2 likely isn't going to be at the level of Avengers: Endgame for a lot of people. However, certain MK fans who love the game franchise and are excited to see certain characters on the big screen, it’s not hard to imagine those fans going absolutely wild when a favorite character appears or somebody pulls off a move they’re famous for in the games.
Slater counts himself among those fans, saying he pumped a lot of quarters into Mortal Kombat arcade machine as a kid. Even he is wowed by the experience of being part of the new film. He relayed a story about being on the set and being blown away by what he saw. Slater said…
Jeremy Slater's description should be enough to keep fans pumped ahead of the first trailer's release. Specific plot details are scarce, but all signs point to plenty of action and gore as another brutal tournament lies ahead. Mortal Kombat 2 is set to hit theaters on October 24 as part of the 2025 movie schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.