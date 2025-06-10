Mortal Kombat 2 Has Screened, And The Writer Name-Dropped Avengers: Endgame While Talking About It

From the big screen to the small screen, movies and series based on video games are not only popular, but they can be quite successful. The Sonic the Hedgehog movies have all been massive hits in theaters, but another game franchise is about to drop its own sequel. According to the writer of the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2, the film could generate Avengers: Endgame-levels of hype.

The rebooted Mortal Kombat movie debuted during the pandemic and, thus, it wasn’t able to build a massive box office total. However, between its box office success and its simultaneous release for everybody with a Max subscription, it was clear to WB that the movie should get a sequel. That follow-up adds Karl Urban to the cast as the popular character Johnny Cage and will receive a full theatrical release on the 2025 movie schedule. Ahead of the film's release, writer Jeremy Slater tells Comicbook.com that fans are reacting in theaters like they’re watching Marvel's 2019 culmination film. He explained…

I am so excited for people to see the movie. It’s been done for a while. We’ve been waiting for the right release date and waiting for the right window. I have been to those test screenings, which are full of Mortal Kombat fans, and watching them react to it the way I reacted to Avengers: Endgame. They were cheering and jumping out of their seats. Every joke is landing and they are loving it. It’s one of the greatest moments of my life. That’s why you get into this business.

Mortal Kombat 2 likely isn't going to be at the level of Avengers: Endgame for a lot of people. However, certain MK fans who love the game franchise and are excited to see certain characters on the big screen, it’s not hard to imagine those fans going absolutely wild when a favorite character appears or somebody pulls off a move they’re famous for in the games.

Slater counts himself among those fans, saying he pumped a lot of quarters into Mortal Kombat arcade machine as a kid. Even he is wowed by the experience of being part of the new film. He relayed a story about being on the set and being blown away by what he saw. Slater said…

It’s a tremendous honor and incredibly cool. It was one of those days where you are just pinching yourself. ‘Wow, I just had a full conversation with Liu Kang, in his warrior robes.’ Then, you watch him walk out and beat the ever-loving sh-t out of someone with the craziest moves you have ever seen.

Jeremy Slater's description should be enough to keep fans pumped ahead of the first trailer's release. Specific plot details are scarce, but all signs point to plenty of action and gore as another brutal tournament lies ahead. Mortal Kombat 2 is set to hit theaters on October 24 as part of the 2025 movie schedule.