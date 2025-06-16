‘I Was Screaming Constantly Every Day.’ I Had No Idea There Was So Much Drama Between Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai And Karate Kid: Legends Before It Hit The Big Screen

Spoilers for Karate Kid: Legends lie ahead, so read on at your own discretion.

Karate Kid: Legends hit theaters amid the 2025 movie schedule weeks ago, and its release marks the end of a journey that began several years ago. Like other fans of the franchise, I was aware of that the film was announced in 2022 and of course, later learned that it would include both Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han. What I wasn’t aware of, however, was just how much back-and-forth there was about the film’s release date in relation to Cobra Kai. Macchio himself recently recalled that bit of drama.

It was revealed relatively early on that Legends would take place sometime after the events of Cobra Kai, which was likewise delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes. (More recently, it’s been specified that the film picks up three years after the show.) Ralph Macchio served as an executive producer on the movie, and he explained to THR that he wanted the flick to hit theaters after the aforementioned TV show finished its run. Given that the film was originally slated to hit theaters in 2024, Macchio spoke up and let the execs know his feelings:

When [Karate Kid: Legends] was initially slated for a December 13, 2024 release, I was screaming constantly every day: ‘This movie has to come out after [Cobra Kai] finishes.’ And once marketing got together and realized that [the December ‘24 release] would not benefit either, they did the right thing [by delaying until May 2025]. Karate Kid: Legends is now coming at a time where I like to believe that Cobra Kai fans are thirsty for another chapter.

Legends actually held onto a June 2024 release date before shifting to December of that year. The franchise’s spinoff TV series (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription) ultimately ended in February 2025. Ralph Macchio’s reasoning for wanting the film to release afterwards is that he didn’t want fans to be confused about the Karate Kid timeline. The situation, as Macchio describes it, sounds somewhat tense and, while this is a major IP we’re talking about, I never would’ve guessed the star and EP would’ve had to keep reiterating his feelings as he did.

Ultimately, I’d say that the actor was definitely correct in advocating for a 2025 spot that came after the final episodes of Cobra Kai. It just makes sense logistically, as fans don’t have to do any kind of homework to determine where the movie falls within the KK universe. Also, as the Outsiders star mentioned, it made sense from a character standpoint, considering where viewers find Daniel and even Johnny Lawrence (who appears in the post-credits scene):

At the end of Cobra Kai, he lands in a very positive way. He and Johnny Lawrence are the best versions of themselves going forward. In Karate Kid: Legends, we find him being far more Miyagi in his sensibilities and his grounded wisdom. In Cobra Kai, it was designed that the more knee-jerk and up-in-Johnny’s-face he was, the better it was to service Johnny Lawrence’s redemption. So I’d be like, “Okay, but when do we land in Miyagi-land?” That is where I thought LaRusso would end up with all his wisdom from his mentor, a very grounded mother, a good life, a good business and a good wife. And then we landed Daniel at that place.

There are still finer details that I would’ve liked addressed in Karate Kid: Legends, though. I would’ve liked a legitimate mention of Jaden Smith’s Dre Parker from the (still-loved) 2010 film. Also, I would’ve loved some deep-cut details regarding about Mr. Han, specifically how he went from handyman to revered sensei. Of course, those nitpicks are quite minor compared to the more important matter of ensuring that the release strategy aligned correctly with the timeline.

If anything, Ralph Macchio’s insistence is a true testament to his commitment to this franchise. He’s been one of the driving forces behind it for years now, and he certainly deserves his flowers. It’s yet to be confirmed if fans will see Macchio reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso in another film or TV show but, whatever the case, I hope he remains involved behind the scenes. For now, check him out in Karate Kid: Legends, which is playing in theaters.