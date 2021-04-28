Twitter Was Not Happy Over Chadwick Boseman's Oscar Loss, But Producer Shared How The Ma Rainey's Actor Would Feel

Known best as the creator of The Black List, a platform that helps shine a light on the best unproduced scripts in Hollywood, Leonard took to Twitter himself to discuss how his friend would have taken the evening’s events. While he wasn’t a producer on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Franklin Leonard did know Chadwick Boseman enough to speak towards what he feels the actor's sentiments would have been on said night. Through the follwing message thread, Leonard explained how Boseman himself might have responded, were he still with us today: