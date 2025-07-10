Lindsay Lohan Knows Which Movie Of Hers She Wants Her Son To See First, And I While It Wasn't My First Guess, I Think It's A Solid Pick

When I was growing up in the early 2000s, I watched Lindsay Lohan’s movie star career take flight with a string of movies. Now, thanks to Freakier Friday being among upcoming 2025 movies, so will her son, Luai. Lohan became a first-time parent in 2023 with her husband Bader Shammas, and she already has a great idea about which one of her movies she wants to show her son first. Though, I’ll admit, it wasn’t what I expected her to say.

The Movie Lindsay Lohan Wants To Show Her Son First

Lohan’s son is about to turn two years old, so as you can imagine, he’s not exactly a cinephile yet. While talking to Parents, she explained that he currently “doesn’t have the bandwidth” to sit and watch movies aside from “Moana or parts of Dinosaur.” But she did share that she’s excited to share her movies with Luai when he is old enough. And her pick? Herbie: Fully Loaded. As she explained,

My whole thing now is like when am I gonna get a film that he's gonna think I'm cool in? 'I gotta do something cool.'

Remember when Lindsay Lohan was in a reboot of the Herbie movies? Back in 2005, when Lohan was at the height of her fame following the release of Mean Girls, the 19-year-old led Herbie Fully Loaded, which was basically a Disney-ifed F1 of the summer twenty years ago. Funny enough, it sounds like Lohan named the movie in hopes a car racing movie might make her seem “cool” to her son. She also said this about making a good number of family friendly movies over the years:

I've always loved to do family films that bring people together, that's just part of what I love to do in my craft. But I still have to do films that are good for me to explore acting-wise, where I can challenge myself. So there's a balance of both.

Lohan’s comments go to show, you can be a big Hollywood star and still have to work to appear “cool” to your kids. While I wouldn’t have thought of Herbie: Fully Loaded off the top of my head, I totally think this is the right answer, actually.

It Wasn't My First Guess, But I Think It's A Great Pick

So, I was definitely expecting Lindsay Lohan to say The Parent Trap, because it was her first movie, and she played twins, which is super impressive. And how fun would it be to see one of your parents acting while they are a kid if they were your parents? I would definitely get a kick out of it.

But, I’ll be honest, I kind of forgot about Herbie: Fully Loaded, and a lot of us in general don’t talk about that movie. I do distinctly remember seeing it when I was growing up, though, and I found it to be so much fun – not only for myself but my whole family. And must I remind you Michael Keaton plays her dad, along with Justin Long, Matt Dillion and Breckin Meyer being in the movie, too?

It’s about a magical VW bug, and what kid doesn’t want to see their mom race in a magical VW bug? Anyways, her answer is a solid one. I hope she reports back when the day comes. It's also a reminder for me to revisit the sweet and wholesome Disney comedy as we wait for the Freakier Friday release date on August 8.