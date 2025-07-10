Lindsay Lohan Knows Which Movie Of Hers She Wants Her Son To See First, And I While It Wasn't My First Guess, I Think It's A Solid Pick
She's not a regular mom... she's a movie star mom.
When I was growing up in the early 2000s, I watched Lindsay Lohan’s movie star career take flight with a string of movies. Now, thanks to Freakier Friday being among upcoming 2025 movies, so will her son, Luai. Lohan became a first-time parent in 2023 with her husband Bader Shammas, and she already has a great idea about which one of her movies she wants to show her son first. Though, I’ll admit, it wasn’t what I expected her to say.
The Movie Lindsay Lohan Wants To Show Her Son First
Lohan’s son is about to turn two years old, so as you can imagine, he’s not exactly a cinephile yet. While talking to Parents, she explained that he currently “doesn’t have the bandwidth” to sit and watch movies aside from “Moana or parts of Dinosaur.” But she did share that she’s excited to share her movies with Luai when he is old enough. And her pick? Herbie: Fully Loaded. As she explained,
Remember when Lindsay Lohan was in a reboot of the Herbie movies? Back in 2005, when Lohan was at the height of her fame following the release of Mean Girls, the 19-year-old led Herbie Fully Loaded, which was basically a Disney-ifed F1 of the summer twenty years ago. Funny enough, it sounds like Lohan named the movie in hopes a car racing movie might make her seem “cool” to her son. She also said this about making a good number of family friendly movies over the years:
Lohan’s comments go to show, you can be a big Hollywood star and still have to work to appear “cool” to your kids. While I wouldn’t have thought of Herbie: Fully Loaded off the top of my head, I totally think this is the right answer, actually.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
You can watch Herbie: Fully Loaded, along with a ton of classic Lindsay Lohan movies like Freaky Friday, Get A Clue, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and The Parent Trap with a Disney+ subscription. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
It Wasn't My First Guess, But I Think It's A Great Pick
So, I was definitely expecting Lindsay Lohan to say The Parent Trap, because it was her first movie, and she played twins, which is super impressive. And how fun would it be to see one of your parents acting while they are a kid if they were your parents? I would definitely get a kick out of it.
But, I’ll be honest, I kind of forgot about Herbie: Fully Loaded, and a lot of us in general don’t talk about that movie. I do distinctly remember seeing it when I was growing up, though, and I found it to be so much fun – not only for myself but my whole family. And must I remind you Michael Keaton plays her dad, along with Justin Long, Matt Dillion and Breckin Meyer being in the movie, too?
It’s about a magical VW bug, and what kid doesn’t want to see their mom race in a magical VW bug? Anyways, her answer is a solid one. I hope she reports back when the day comes. It's also a reminder for me to revisit the sweet and wholesome Disney comedy as we wait for the Freakier Friday release date on August 8.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.