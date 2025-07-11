Grey’s Anatomy Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing After Chris Carmack’s Wife Trolled Him Over Old Clips From The O.C.

Grey’s Anatomy is known for having some pretty hot docs on staff, and chief among them is Chris Carmack. While the fate of his character Link is unknown after the explosive Season 21 finale, we’re holding out hope for the ortho god’s survival. However, the uncertainty may not be sitting so well with the actor himself, as pointed out by his wife, who hilariously compared his current appearance to what he looked like 20 years ago.

These days Chris Carmack is best known as Atticus Lincoln on Grey’s Anatomy, but a couple of decades ago, he was all “Welcome to the O.C., bitch!” as Luke Ward on Fox’s teen drama. Carmack’s wife Erin Slaver trolled her husband on Instagram, as she panned back and forth between clips of him on The O.C. and his current state:

It is funny to see Chris Carmack in full “offseason” mode, as we await the return of Grey’s Anatomy to the 2025 TV schedule this fall, especially compared to the 20-something version of himself. But despite the actor wearing a gray robe and wiping greasy pizza fingers on his T-shirt, fans agreed on one thing. As Instagram user jennikat.bond put it:

Ha! A ratty robe and a piece of pizza cannot hide that man’s hotness!

Other fans couldn’t agree more, as additional comments read:

Girl you know that man is still hot. – susan.jones.77

susan.jones.77 He’s trying to look frumpy but not succeeding much 😂 – mjedge808

– mjedge808 Hell nah he look better now 🤣 OUR husband is so fine – tammyjeanevans

– tammyjeanevans Not going to lie he looks much better now like a fine wine ❤️ – dardiasavila

– dardiasavila I mean, I get it, but also, he’s still gorgeous! – fire_and_icing

– fire_and_icing I think he’s still very handsome! Love him on Greys Anatomy – young_at_heart22

– young_at_heart22 Still looks like a Disney prince.👏 – luisesp69

It’s true that it’s going to take more than a little tousled hair and a bathrobe to mask Chris Carmack’s hotness, but his character on The O.C. wasn’t too bad to look at either, back in the day.

Erin Slaver and Chris Carmack have been married since 2018, and this certainly wasn’t the first time she swooned over her husband’s past work. Another hilarious Instagram post saw her recalling his days as an Abercrombie & Fitch model, as you can see below:

OK, why have I never once shopped at Abercrombie & Fitch and I still remember that bag?

I have to admit, reliving Chris Carmack’s past is way more fun than considering what the future might hold for Link on Grey’s Anatomy. While the cliffhanger suggested Link and Nurse Linda were in the operating room that exploded, we really don't know who was within range, since we only saw it from outside.

In fact, only three doctors are actually known to be safe — Meredith Grey, who was in the parking lot and has already been confirmed for Season 22; Ben Warren, who was seen running into the hospital seconds after the explosion; and Link’s wife, Jo Wilson, who had already left.

As we wait for a fall premiere date from ABC, you can relive Chris Carmack’s roles — past and present — with both The O.C. and Grey’s Anatomy available to stream with a Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription. The O.C. is also available on HBO Max, while Grey’s can also be streamed on Netflix.