Grey’s Anatomy Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing After Chris Carmack’s Wife Trolled Him Over Old Clips From The O.C.
Well hey there, Luke.
Grey’s Anatomy is known for having some pretty hot docs on staff, and chief among them is Chris Carmack. While the fate of his character Link is unknown after the explosive Season 21 finale, we’re holding out hope for the ortho god’s survival. However, the uncertainty may not be sitting so well with the actor himself, as pointed out by his wife, who hilariously compared his current appearance to what he looked like 20 years ago.
These days Chris Carmack is best known as Atticus Lincoln on Grey’s Anatomy, but a couple of decades ago, he was all “Welcome to the O.C., bitch!” as Luke Ward on Fox’s teen drama. Carmack’s wife Erin Slaver trolled her husband on Instagram, as she panned back and forth between clips of him on The O.C. and his current state:
A post shared by Erin (@erinslaver)
A photo posted by on
It is funny to see Chris Carmack in full “offseason” mode, as we await the return of Grey’s Anatomy to the 2025 TV schedule this fall, especially compared to the 20-something version of himself. But despite the actor wearing a gray robe and wiping greasy pizza fingers on his T-shirt, fans agreed on one thing. As Instagram user jennikat.bond put it:
Other fans couldn’t agree more, as additional comments read:
- Girl you know that man is still hot. – susan.jones.77
- He’s trying to look frumpy but not succeeding much 😂 – mjedge808
- Hell nah he look better now 🤣 OUR husband is so fine – tammyjeanevans
- Not going to lie he looks much better now like a fine wine ❤️ – dardiasavila
- I mean, I get it, but also, he’s still gorgeous! – fire_and_icing
- I think he’s still very handsome! Love him on Greys Anatomy – young_at_heart22
- Still looks like a Disney prince.👏 – luisesp69
It’s true that it’s going to take more than a little tousled hair and a bathrobe to mask Chris Carmack’s hotness, but his character on The O.C. wasn’t too bad to look at either, back in the day.
Erin Slaver and Chris Carmack have been married since 2018, and this certainly wasn’t the first time she swooned over her husband’s past work. Another hilarious Instagram post saw her recalling his days as an Abercrombie & Fitch model, as you can see below:
A post shared by Erin (@erinslaver)
A photo posted by on
OK, why have I never once shopped at Abercrombie & Fitch and I still remember that bag?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I have to admit, reliving Chris Carmack’s past is way more fun than considering what the future might hold for Link on Grey’s Anatomy. While the cliffhanger suggested Link and Nurse Linda were in the operating room that exploded, we really don't know who was within range, since we only saw it from outside.
In fact, only three doctors are actually known to be safe — Meredith Grey, who was in the parking lot and has already been confirmed for Season 22; Ben Warren, who was seen running into the hospital seconds after the explosion; and Link’s wife, Jo Wilson, who had already left.
As we wait for a fall premiere date from ABC, you can relive Chris Carmack’s roles — past and present — with both The O.C. and Grey’s Anatomy available to stream with a Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription. The O.C. is also available on HBO Max, while Grey’s can also be streamed on Netflix.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.