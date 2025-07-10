Kim Kardashian Channeled A Femme Fatale While Walking Paris Fashion Week Runway. How Elizabeth Taylor And $650K Were Involved

Kim Kardashian strikes again with an epic and historic fashion moment. After attending Jeff Bezos’ wedding with her family and having some fun in the sun with Khloé , Kim took Paris Fashion Week by storm as she donned a fabulous femme fatale-esque look, and that alone is worth writing about. However, the fact that Elizabeth Taylor and $650K were also involved makes this moment even more glamorous and notable.

Thanks to the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family , Kris Jenner, we got this fabulous video of the SKIMS founder walking the runway at a Balenciaga show. In the video, you can see Kim Kardashian rocking a cream colored slip with a matching floor-length fur coat. She’s also dripping in diamonds, take a look:

As Jenner’s caption noted, this was the last show for Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna. Her daughter certainly made a statement during it, too, as Kim K. noted in her Instagram post about the event that she wore earrings that came from Elizabeth Taylor’s private collection.

Now, to make matters even more jaw-dropping and opulent, according to Maxwell Stone, a diamond specialist at Steven Stone (via Hello Magazine ), those Lorraine Schwartz earrings are worth an estimated $650,000. Stone said:

I’d estimate their current value at approximately $650,000, representing a significant appreciation since Lorraine Schwartz acquired the earrings at auction in 2011 for $374,500.

According to the expert, the earrings are “a classic girandole design.” They also featured three pendants that were drop-shaped. Those were “suspended” above a plaque of “diamond-set flowers and bows.” I mean, talk about lavish glamour and serious oppulence!

Along with simply being astonishing diamond earrings, the history behind them also adds value. Stone explained:

This pair of earrings come with a touch of Hollywood legend. While in Paris with her husband, film producer Mike Todd, Elizabeth Taylor spotted the original pair - though made of paste - and fell in love with them instantly. A few months later, Mike surprised her with a custom-made version, recreated entirely in diamonds. Now, decades later, the same dazzling earrings made a return to Paris, worn by Kim Kardashian for her unforgettable runway moment.

I was already dazzled by these diamonds, but the history behind them makes them even more breathtaking. Plus, they help tie the look together perfectly. I’m obsessed with the juxtaposition of the massive diamond jewlery, which includes the earrings as well as two massive diamond necklaces stacked on each other, and the simple yet chic clothing. It’s giving mob-wife in the best way, and it’s seriously giving femme fatale.

It’s also another example of Kim Kardashian dipping her toe into historic fashion. She infamously wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala back in 2022, and then she seemingly channeld the Old Hollywood icon again in 2024.

Clearly, whileThe Kardashians star is known for her experimental fashion choices, she also loves a classic moment. This latest look is another example of that, and I’m utterly obsessed. Old Hollywood certainly looks good on her, and any time she rocks an ensemble like the one above my jaw is on the floor.