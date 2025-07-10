I Can't Stop Laughing At All The New King Of The Hill Footage, But Two Moments Are Downright Disturbing

Beyond all the exciting new projects yet to come on the 2025 TV schedule, I’m perhaps more excited to witness the new-ish approach to life that’s coming in King of the Hill’s revival season. Each of the revealing new videos has given fans updated character details to ponder over while waiting for the show to debut on Hulu. But now we have the biggest batch of new footage yet, as the Season 14 trailer has finally arrived.

I absolutely love it, with so many insta-classic Hank Hill musings to add to the mega-list. What I didn’t expect, however, were a couple of WTF-is-actually-happening moments that straight-up disturbed me. Check it out and then let’s discuss.

Hank Hill's Best Trailer Lines

Given that King of the Hill's return is set seven or so years after the OG series, with Hank and Peggy returning to Arlen after living in Saudi Arabia, the trailer's main hook is Hank being confused and/or aggravated with elements of modern U.S. living. For instance, Hank is totally flummoxed by public bathrooms, the ride-share rating grind, craft beer breweing, the popularity of soccer, vegans, and more.

Which all leads to the fantastic five lines listed below, which don't even need much context to be funny when you hear them in Mike Judge's Hank voice.

"Are we all-gender?"

"If you ask me, 5s should be rare in this world."

"I've been drinking beer for 40 years, and I never wished once that it tasted more like fruit."

"I love a dance with clear rules and instructions."

"Peggy, I didn't retire to sleep my life away like some nepo baby."

It's like everything he says is an old-timey adage that hasn't quite gone mainstream. But I would buy any and all pillows that had those quotes stitched on them, probably.

As funny as everything is in there, there are also some moments that stuck out as being more than a little disturbing.

Disturbing Moment #1: Bearded Recluse Bobby

Early on in the trailer, Hank is talking to Bill inside his house, but it's not the Bill that we remember. Rather, it's a bearded, overweight, living-in-the-dark version of Bill, somewhat proving that this dude needs Hank around in his life to be functional.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Sure, it's probably just jokey and played for laughs, but there's something legitimately bothersome about thinking of Bill wasting his life away in Hank's absence.

Disturbing Moment #2: Bobby's Moaning Makeout Butt Dial

The trailer tapped into the idea of Bobby being older and more romantically (and, EGAD, sexually) active as a legal adult now, first when Peggy brought up having to cook a vegan meal for the girl he was inviting to dinner. That was fine and dandy, even with the over-the-table smooch. But then we have the moment near the end, when Bobby appears to butt-dial his mom while in the middle of a makeout sesh.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The thought a mom hearing her son's impassioned moans and believing them to be something else, just nope. Although I will say what makes this moment less disturbing is that it's longtime voice actor Pamela Adlon's making those noises. It helps as a reminder that this isn't actually a boy and his mom, but rather a talented actress.

So I can't wait to see where things go next, as King of the Hill's revival is set to stream with a Hulu subscription on August 4, 2025.