Cujo: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Vicious Stephen King Movie

Over the years, Stephen King has found many ways to terrify readers and audiences with all manners of the supernatural, but Cujo is a different kind of beast. The horror at the heart of the novel is disturbingly real, as it is absolutely possible for a gentle St. Bernard to be transformed into a giant, mad killing machine after receiving a bite from the wrong bat. And not only is the book as distressing as ever as it is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021, but it also served as inspiration to what remains one of the scariest King adaptations.