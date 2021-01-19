Building The Ultimate Stephen King Collection: Every Book, Movie And TV Series A True King Fan Should Own

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

One could make a strong argument that no single creator has made a greater contribution to pop culture in the last 50 years than Stephen King. It all began with Carrie, the book in 1974 and the movie in 1976, and since then the author has not only established himself as one of the most prolific professional writers alive, but a cross-medium legend. He puts out at least one new book (be it a novel, a collection of short stories, or non-fiction) annually, and it’s actually rare for a year to go by in the 21st century without seeing at least one adaptation premiere on either the big screen or on television.

Between Stephen King books, movies, and TV his body of work also happens to be a wonderful playground for fans who see themselves as “collectors” – and if you’re one of those people, we’ve built this feature for you.

I’ve personally spent years building my own perfect Stephen King collection, and knowing there is a wide world of Constant Readers out there I figured I’d lend a hand helping others do the same. From Carrie, to IT, to The Outsider, let’s dig in!

Stephen King Books

It all starts with the books, so we’ll begin the collecting journey here. More advanced collectors (and those with the available disposable income) may be inclined to go the route of buying First Edition copies of each of the titles, but this is more of a starter guide that points towards the best commonly available editions of each one.

Must-Own Stephen King Books

If you’re building a core Stephen King collection, it’s a must to start with the classics (Carrie, Firestarter, The Dead Zone), the series (The Dark Tower, The Bill Hodges Trilogy), and the epics (The Stand, IT)

Carrie (1974) – Hardcover

Salem's Lot (1975) – Hardcover

The Shining (1977) – Hardcover

Rage (1977)/The Long Walk (1979)/Roadwork (1981)/The Running Man (1982) – Hardcover (Out Of Print)

Night Shift (1978) – Hardcover

The Stand (1978) – Hardcover

The Dead Zone (1979) – Hardcover

Firestarter (1980) – Hardcover

Danse Macabre (1981) – Hardcover

Cujo (1981) – Hardcover

The Dark Tower: The Gunslinger (1982) – Hardcover

Different Seasons (1982) – Hardcover

Christine (1983) – Hardcover

Pet Sematary (1983) – Hardcover

Skeleton Crew (1985) – Hardcover

IT (1986) – Hardcover

The Dark Tower II: The Drawing Of The Three (1987) – Hardcover

Misery (1987) – Hardcover

Four Past Midnight (1990) – Hardcover

Needful Things (1991) – Hardcover

The Dark Tower III: The Waste Lands (1991) – Hardcover

Gerald's Game (1992) – Hardcover

Dolores Claiborne (1992) – Hardcover

Nightmares & Dreamscapes (1993) – Hardcover

The Green Mile (1996) – Hardcover

Desperation (1996) – Hardcover

The Dark Tower IV: Wizard and Glass (1997) – Hardcover

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon (1999) – Hardcover

On Writing: A Memoir Of The Craft (2000) – Hardcover

The Dark Tower V: Wolves of the Calla (2003) – Hardcover

The Dark Tower VI: Song of Susannah (2004) – Hardcover

The Dark Tower VII: The Dark Tower (2004) – Hardcover

Lisey's Story (2006) – Hardcover

11.22.63 (2011) – Hardcover

The Dark Tower: The Wind Through The Keyhole (2012) – Hardcover

Doctor Sleep (2013) – Hardcover

Mr. Mercedes (2014) – Hardcover

Revival (2014) – Hardcover

Finders Keepers (2015) – Hardcover

End Of Watch (2016) – Hardcover

The Outsider (2018) – Hardcover

Billy Summers (2021) – Hardcover

Worth Checking Out

Once you have the essentials, you can expand from there. A number of these are great books – they just don’t have quite the same legacy.

Cycle Of The Werewolf (1983) – Paperback

Thinner (1984) – Hardcover

The Eyes Of The Dragon (1984) – Hardcover

The Talisman (1984) – Hardcover

The Tommyknockers (1987) – Hardcover

The Dark Half (1989) – Hardcover

Insomnia (1994) – Hardcover

Rose Madder (1995) – Hardcover

The Regulators (1996) – Hardcover

Bag Of Bones (1998) – Hardcover

Hearts In Atlantis (1999) – Hardcover

Dreamcatcher (2001) – Hardcover

Black House (2001) – Hardcover

Everything's Eventual (2002) – Hardcover

From A Buick 8 (2002) – Hardcover

The Colorado Kid (2005) – Paperback

Cell (2006) – Hardcover

Blaze (2007) – Hardcover

Duma Key (2008) – Hardcover

Just After Sunset (2008) – Hardcover

Under The Dome (2009) – Hardcover

Full Dark, No Stars (2010) – Hardcover

Joyland (2013) – Hardcover

The Bazaar Of Bad Dreams (2015) – Hardcover

Sleeping Beauties (2017) – Hardcover

Gwendy's Button Box (2017) – Hardcover

Elevation (2018) – Hardcover

The Institute (2019) – Hardcover

If It Bleeds (2020) – Hardcover

Later (2021) – Paperback

Optional

You may not feel that you need a coffee table book with Stephen King discussing the creepiness and legacy of gargoyles, but if you’re a completest, you’ll want to have these titles in your collection.

Nightmares In The Sky (1988) – Hardcover

I Shudder At Your Touch (1991) – Hardcover

Storm Of The Century (1999) – Hardcover

Secret Windows: Essays And Fiction On The Craft Of Writing (2000) – Hardcover

Faithful (2004) – Hardcover

Blockade Billy (2010) – Hardcover

Hearts In Suspension (2016) - Hardcover

Flight Or Fright (2018) – Hardcover

Stephen King Movie Adaptations

Stephen King’s relationship with Hollywood is just about as long as his history as a published novelist, with Brian Da Palma’s Carrie being released just two years after the novel it’s based on. The author has an awesome big screen legacy, and thus there are a large number of titles to populate a collection.

Must-Own Stephen King Movies

Not only have some great movies been made based on Stephen King books, but there are some downright iconic ones too – and it’s primarily those titles we are calling essential for any collection.

Worth Checking Out

These Stephen King movies aren’t quite up to the high standard set by the brilliant adaptations above, and in some cases more liberties are taken with the source material, but there’s still plenty of good stuff!

Optional

It’s tricky to recommend these Stephen King movies because they ride so low on the quality scale, but they exist for you to get if you’re a completist.

Graveyard Shift (1990) – Blu-ray

Thinner (1996) – Blu-ray

Carrie (2013) – Blu-ray

Dreamcatcher (2003) – Blu-ray

Secret Window (2004) – Blu-ray

Dolan's Cadillac (2009) – Blu-ray

Riding The Bullet (2004) – DVD

Mercy (2014) – DVD

Cell (2016) – Blu-ray

The Dark Tower (2017) – 4K

Stephen King TV Adaptations

A huge part of what makes Stephen King’s books so great is their attention to detail – and while this typically means that the tomes wind up getting pretty damn heavy, it’s also an element of his style that has led to there being a great relationship between King and the TV world.

Must-Own Stephen King TV Adaptations

If you’re looking for the cream of the crop material when it comes to Stephen King’s history on the small screen, you’ll find it below. Admittedly the legacy isn’t quite as iconic as the theatrical material, but we’ve still seen some fantastic adaptations for the small screen.

Worth Checking Out

Quality-wise, this is the more middle of the road stuff that’s been made for television, but they have their redeeming qualities, and will definitely be of interest to any Stephen King fan.

Sometimes They Come Back (1991) – Blu-ray

Golden Years (1991) – DVD Based on original script by Stephen King

The Tommyknockers (1993) – DVD

Quicksilver Highway (1997) – DVD

Trucks (1997) – DVD

Rose Red (2002) – DVD Based on original script by Stephen King

Carrie (2002) – Blu-ray (Out Of Print)

Salem's Lot (2004) – DVD (best version in Triple Terror Collection)

Desperation (2006) – DVD

Children Of The Corn (2009) – Blu-ray

Bag Of Bones (2011) – DVD

Big Driver (2014) – DVD

Optional

If you’re looking to get absolutely every Stephen King adaptation, including the anthology shows that turned the author’s works into single episodes, this section is for you:

The Twilight Zone (1985) – DVD (Season 1)

Tales From The Darkside (1984) – DVD (Season 1) & DVD (Season 4)

The Outer Limits (1997) – DVD (Season 3) (Out Of Print)

The X-Files (1998) – Blu-ray (Season 5) Stephen King wrote the episode “Chinga”

Creepshow (2019) – Blu-ray (Season 1) & Blu-ray (Season 2 - which includes the "Creepshow Animated Special")

As noted up top, there are always more Stephen King books being written and adaptations being made, so any collection of the author’s works is a fluid collection – but we’ll keep this list updated with all of the latest releases as they become available!

Note: This feature purposefully does not include sequels that are not based on pre-existing Stephen King works or written by King himself (i.e. the Children of the Corn sequels, Pet Sematary 2, The Rage: Carrie 2, etc.).

Additionally, Gerald's Game, In The Tall Grass, and 1922, are notably absent from this list because they are not currently available on home video, and can only be watched on Netflix.