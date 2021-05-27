Big Things To Know About The Jurassic World VelociCoaster Opening At Universal Orlando’s Islands Of Adventure

It’s a Jurassic World and we’re just living in it. In fact, the VelociCoaster, the stunning new attraction that is heading to Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure, is roaring to life very soon. Ahead of its debut, there are a few things you need to know about the Jurassic World-based coaster and we’ve got all the details. Hold onto your butts!
When The VelociCoaster Opens At Universal Orlando
Though the VelociCoaster has been seen testing in the wild in recent weeks, the VelociCoaster is actually scheduled to open on June 10. In the meantime, some parkgoers have been able to test the ride in its full glory and share details about it, with one glowing review noting:
Like a lot of Universal's other rides, lockers are expected to be available for the attraction. However, some reports indicate the location of those lockers is actually within the line queue so that riders can capture images in the queue before jumping on the Jurassic World VelociCoaster itself. This is different than, say, the Incredible Hulk Coaster, which features lockers located outside before you step into the ride queue. I know lockers aren’t normally something to remark on, but Orlando Informer has all the details on the VelociCoaster's double-sided nature and they sound pretty sweet.
What’s The Premise Of The Jurassic World Coaster At Islands Of Adventure?
The premise of the VelociCoaster is delightfully twisty. You know how Jurassic Park is an actual theme park that is the focal point of the first movie in the dinosaur-oriented trilogy? The Jurassic World VelociCoaster’s theme and premise is that guests are on a brand new ride in the park. Dr. Wu himself will introduce riders to the new ride, which will be touted as a”carnivore expansion,” according to Universal. Easter eggs also abound throughout the queue on the way to boarding the ride itself.
In fact, several other Jurassic World characters will be involved with the ride, as the official announcement from Universal’s partner Comcast also mentions that riders will learn a lot from Claire Dearing and will receive “one final warning” from Owen Grady before embarking on the brand spankin’ new coaster. Owen Grady’s velociraptors themselves will also make appearances, with Blue, Delta, Charlie and Echo also being a part of the ride. We’ve already gotten several sneak peek looks at the raptors thanks to a post from Universal Orlando itself and the animatronics look pretty sweet.
It’s A Rollercoaster, But How Fast And High Are We Talking?
According to information from the parks itself, the “high speed chase” begins after the introduction mentioned above. You must be at least 51 inches tall to ride and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster is not going to be for the faint of heart. Warnings are typically posted outside of Universal Orlando's more "intense" rides, so keep an eye out before you enter the queue.
But fret not! If you are a fan of high-octane adventure, there will be a lot to enjoy. We’re talking 4,700 feet of track and the highest height of any launch rollercoaster in the great state of Florida. The maximum height on the ride is 155 feet--the part of the ride referred to as the “top hat.” In addition, the maximum speed on the rollercoaster is 70 mph.
Despite the incredible speed and twists in the ride, reports indicate that only a lap bar will be used on the ride, which is unlike many of the other high-octane rides in the Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure parks. It’s even more worth noting given the new coaster does feature inversions. The ride will go through two parts: the more scenic (assumedly) raptor paddock and the second part where G-forces will really kick into high gear, including a second launch that will take riders from 40 mph to 70 mph in 2.4 seconds.
All in all, if you get the chance to ride the VelociCoaster when it opens in Islands of Adventure this summer, you should definitely give it a whirl. But even if the pace and speed of the ride are a little too breakneck for you, there's a lot of other stuff in the Jurassic Park portion of the theme park, including brand new merch at the gift shop, to also peruse.