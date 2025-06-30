The Rock Had The ‘Best Daddy Daughter Date’ At Lilo And Stitch And Had A Message For The Fans And Cast After

How busy has Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson been as of late? Well, the star has been so tied up with 2025 movie efforts like A24’s The Smashing Machine that he wasn't able to see the live-action Lilo & Stitch right away. While his daughters had already seen the film multiple times, the Moana star finally had a chance to enjoy it himself, sharing his reaction from one of the best places possible for a daddy-daughter date full of Disney magic.

To be able to take your kids to the Walt Disney Pictures lot is a huge flex, and Johnson is someone that qualifies for that privilege. Currently at work on 2026’s live-action Moana remake, the man known as Maui walked out of his viewing of Disney’s box office hit looking all smiles. Shown below through his own social media post, Dwayne Johnson soon shifted to a heartfelt message about how Lilo & Stitch left him in this video message:

That is the sort of response that filmmakers like director Dean Fleischer Camp thrive on. The same could be said for actors Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong, as their respective portrayals of Lilo and Nani have won over all three members of the Johnson family present. It all adds up to a big hearted greeting that also tips its board towards Moana in a very apt way.

Dwayne Johnson’s praise of Lilo & Stitch wasn’t only as a viewer of the film, but also from a place of personal pride. For starters, he highlighted how the recent reimagining of Chris Sanders’ 2002 creation (currently available for streaming through a Disney+ subscription) brought “work back home to Hawaii for our local folks and local businesses.”

What’s more, the WWE veteran also praised how between last fall’s release of Moana 2 and the movie in question, a “global embrace of our Polynesian culture” has been present at the box office. Considering the presence of that lens, I wonder how Mr. Johnson feels about Lilo & Stitch’s divisive ending, as well as the recent announcement that Stitch and friends have a sequel in development!

That last part feels particularly prudent, because if Lilo & Stitch 2 gets off the ground, we may very well see Captain Gantu finally return. Which means that this simple gag from Lilo & Stitch: The Series could pay off in a way no one would have ever expected:

“Why so big? I’m from Samoa” GANTU Funny Lilo and Stitch TV SHOW scene! Cut Disney Live Action Movie - YouTube Watch On

If anyone in the Disney casting offices just felt a lightbulb go off over their head, all I’ll say is, “You’re welcome.” Anyone who’s up for seeing Lilo & Stitch’s new live-action version in action can still catch it at the movies; with Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine set to take a bow for more grown-up audiences on October 3rd.