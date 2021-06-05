5 Questions John Krasinski Could Answer In Quiet Place Part III

Right now we know that the two parties are a few days away from each other and thus far, Evelyn has no idea about the number of developments that have occurred with her daughter. Regan's mom knew she was going off to try and finish her father’s work and Emmett had gone after her. I could definitely see some wires getting crossed with communication and the groups continuing to be separated for longer, though they may, at the very least, deduce from the radio that Regan's planned worked.