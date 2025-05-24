Will The Fountain Of Youth 2 Happen After THAT Ending? I Asked John Krasinski, Natalie Portman And More About What They'd Find Next (And Was Not Disappointed)

Spoilers for The Fountain of Youth are ahead! If you’d like to watch this new adventure film, you can stream it with an Apple TV+ subscription .

After a globe-trotting, action-packed adventure to find The Fountain of Youth, John Krasinski and Natalie Portman’s siblings , Luke and Charlotte, seemed like they were more than ready to go on another treasure hunt. Then, at the very end of the 2025 movie schedule entry, The Fountain of Youth, Charlotte’s son declared that he knew what they should find next.

So, with that in mind, I asked the cast of this Guy Ritchie film that’s new to streaming this week what they’d like to find next if The Fountain of Youth gets a sequel. I have to say, their answers didn’t disappoint.

Natalie Portman And John Krasinski Stayed Tight-Lipped About The Fountain Of Youth’s Next Quest

First off, we have Portman and Krasinski. When I posed this question to them, they stayed tight-lipped about what their next adventure could be. In fact, the Black Swan actress was quick to tell me:

Well, you'll have to wait until the sequel.

Her on-screen brother quickly backed her up, saying that they didn’t want to give anything away. However, he also made his excitement for a potential sequel known by saying:

We’re not giving any away. No, spoilers. No, we would love to do a sequel and find something else, anything. I'll go find anything with you.

Obviously, I would have loved to hear their hopes and dreams for a new treasure hunt. However, this coy response tells me that there might be talks of a sequel, and that, my friends, is something I’d like to see.

However, while they didn’t tell me their grand treasure hunting aspirations, Portman ended on a joke that made me laugh. After The Office actor said he’d find anything with her, she quipped that they could find her “keys” next. Honestly, I’d watch that.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial

Adding to a library of shows that include Ted Lasso and Severance, Apple TV+ has original movies, like Fountain of Youth, too. You can get a feel for the streaming service with a seven-day free trial, and if you want to keep it after that, it'll cost $9.99 per month.

However, Domhnall Gleeson Had A Fun Pitch For A Potential Fountain Of Youth Sequel

I’d also watch the idea Domhnall Gleeson pitched when I asked him and Eiza González this question. Gleeson’s Owen Carver likely wouldn’t be in the sequel, considering that final scene in the fountain. However, the actor did have an idea for what Luke and Charlotte could hunt down next, explaining:

They could go for Tír na nÓg, which is the land of the youth in Ireland, the forever young. They could come to Ireland and do that, although the weather isn't as nice as it is in some of those other locations.

Tír na nÓg is an Irish myth that, as the About Time actor said, means Land of Youth. According to Irish Central , this place is a supernatural realm of “youth, beauty, health, abundance, and joy.” So, this sounds like a world where the idea of The Fountain of Youth is amped up, because it’s the “Land of Eternal Youth,” not just one singular item. So, it feels like a fun story to follow for a sequel because it would be connected to the first film while also focusing on a new myth, culture and treasure.

While Eiza González wasn’t so sure about it because of how much it rains in Ireland, Gleeson hammered home the idea, saying:

Well, I think you might like it. You might like it. It’s worth looking for, forever young.

That got her on board, and it got me on board as well.