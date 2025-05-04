The Eternaut Left Me With 3 Big Questions. Now I'm Just Hoping Netflix Gives Us A Second Season

Features
By published

There has to be more, right?

Ricardo Darín in The Eternaut
(Image credit: Netflix)

Spoiler Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for The Eternaut. If you’ve yet to watch the sci-fi series, please check it out with a Netflix subscription.

When the year started and I took a look at all the upcoming book-to-screen adaptations, I had no idea that an Argentine sci-fi, The Eternaut (El Eternauta in Spanish), would come out of nowhere on the 2025 TV schedule and catch me off guard like this. But that’s exactly what happened when I checked out the 2025 Netflix series about the residents of Buenos Aires struggling to survive an apocalyptic city after a mysterious snowstorm killed most of the population before being invaded by aliens.

The series, which was adapted from Héctor Germán Oesterheld and Francisco Solano López’s landmark comic of the same name, was extraordinarily engaging from start to finish, with its story of survival, community, and rising up against evil. But after blowing through the binge-worthy Netflix show over the course of a couple of nights, I have some major questions I need answered if we get a second season.

Again, spoilers follow...

The alien leader in The Eternaut

(Image credit: Netflix)

Where Are The Aliens From And What Do They Want With Earth?

Though you don’t find out until the fourth episode, The Eternaut is about an alien invasion by a mysterious extraterrestrial species hellbent on taking over the planet (or at least the South American continent). For the most part, these aliens look like giant beetles that you’d see in Starship Troopers (ironically enough, both take place in Buenos Aires, but I digress), outside of a mysterious leader with all those fingers and hands controlling everything seen in the last few moments of the sixth and final episode.

Never in The Eternaut is it revealed where these giant bugs came from, what’s up with the all-controlling leader, or what they want to do with the planet. At first, I thought they wanted to kill everyone with that toxic snow shown in the show's trailer, but then it’s revealed that they can take control of humans and have them do their bidding. If we get a second season, I hope that the aliens’ origins and motivations are explored in great detail.

Ricardo Darín in The Eternaut

(Image credit: Netflix)

Were Juan Salvo's Visions Hallucinations Or Forgotten Memories?

Throughout The Eternaut, Juan Salvo (Ricardo Darín), essentially the main character of the series, goes to great lengths to find his wife, reunite with his daughter, and ensure that humanity survives the ensuing alien invasion. Every now and again, Juan has what appear to be either hallucinations or memories he’s long forgotten about, or a combination of the two. Just about every episode has Juan witnessing crashing asteroids (later revealed to be the aliens), nightmarish environments, and so much death.

And while one section is revealed to be Juan uncovering a deep-buried memory of his days in the military (this explains how he remains so calm and takes so many great shots with an old rifle or handgun), the others are left ambiguous. There’s a moment at the end of the season finale where the protagonist tells another survivor that he had been through this before, but it’s never stated explicitly if this was from an experience or a vision. If a second season joins the ranks of upcoming horror TV shows at some point, I hope the character’s mysterious origins are further explored, or at least made more clear.

Mora Fisz in The Eternaut

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is Clara Just Another Person Under The Aliens' Control, Or Is She Part Of Something Bigger?

Near the end of The Eternaut’s fifth episode, it is revealed that the aliens have taken control over some of the humans and are using them to do their bidding (like the attack on the shopping-mall-turned-refugee-camp). And in the final episode, it is implied that Juan Salvo’s daughter, Clara (Mora Fisz), is one of those chosen by the invaders. Though she never outright confirms anything or tries to kill anyone like the others under their mind control, Clara does have an ominous look on her face just before the credits roll in the finale.

So, this got me thinking – is Clara just another survivor being controlled by the aliens, or is she part of something bigger? The way the show focuses on her character, as well as all the strange occurrences and lapses in her memory, leads me to believe that there are bigger things in store for Clara moving forward.

Though nothing has been confirmed regarding a second season of The Eternaut, it’s hard to imagine Netflix would end a story at what seems to be the halfway point. But when more information is announced, I’ll be there to dig through it.

Philip Sledge
Philip Sledge
Content Writer

Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

Turns Out, Blake Lively’s Loving All Those People Calling Another Simple Favor ‘Insane’

Ahead Of P. Diddy’s Sex-Trafficking Trial, A Comedian Weighs In On His Legal Issues And How They’ll Impact ‘The Culture’

I Just Found Out James Marsden And Olivia Munn Knew Each Other Years Before Becoming Famous, And The Story Of How They Reconnected Is So Cute
See more latest
Most Popular
Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas on Miami Vice
The Miami Vice Reboot Already Has One Thing Going For It With Top Gun: Maverick's Director, But Another Name Has Me Even More Excited
Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bob (Lewis Pullman), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) lean from a wall in Thunderbolts*
Thunderbolts* Wins The Weekend Box Office, But Sinners Remains An Absolute Powerhouse
Ben Glenroy dressing room in Only Murders in the Building Season 3
Paul Rudd Did A Play Where An Audience Member Died, But That's Not Even The Craziest Story From His Theatre Days
Tom Hardy in Havoc
There Are Some Brutal Kills In Tom Hardy's Havoc, But One Had My Wife And Me Gasping (And Laughing) In Disgust
Neil McCauley in Heat
I Recently Realized Heat's Best Scene Isn't The One Everyone Talks About
Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar in Saved by the Bell
32 Times When Zack Morris And The Gang Did The Right Thing
A group of soldiers standing in full gear with weapons.
I'm Still Thinking About Alex Garland's Warfare Three Weeks Later. A Few Things Really Stuck With Me
Tommy and Maria holding city council meeting in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3
After All The Last Of Us' Joel Turmoil, I'm Really Appreciating The Jackson Community For Two Key Reasons
Michael B Jordan holds his suit jacket as he smiles proudly in Sinners.
It's Not Often That I Slot New Entries Into My Top Five Favorite Movies Of All Time, But Sinners Is That Rare Exception. Here's Why.
The Thunderbolts* team looks up in shock from a wrecked city street.
I Had MCU Fatigue, But I'm Excited Again - Thank You, Thunderbolts*