Live
Destination D23 2023 Disney Parks Panel: What's Next For Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, And More
Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro gives updates on what's on the way to Disney theme parks around the world.
It's been a pretty good year at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. 2023 started with Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway opening at Disneyland and the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration getting underway. Then we saw the long-awaited Tron's Lightcycle Run finally open at Magic Kingdom. What's next at Disney Parks? That's what we're all here to find out. The Destination D23 Parks panel will be getting underway at 9 a.m. ET. Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro will be on hand to give us the scoop.
Expect to hear about projects that are already in development, like World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, the new Zootopia land at Shanghai Disney Resort, and Tokyo Disney Resort's Fantasy Springs expansion. Closer to home we can expect a fresh look at the Tiana's Bayou Adventure attraction, and likely an update on the Downtown Disney redevelopment. It should be fun.
Josh D'Amaro is shown backstage talking to Muppets. Scooter shows up to say "15 seconds to curtain" and D'Amaro is living my dream.
Getting a prerecorded video message from Bob Iger. General celebration of the 100 years of Disney. One assumes Iger couldn't make it himself since he has important things to deal with at the office.
There were rumors of a Hercules show coming to the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure prior to Rogers: The Musical being announced. I'm wondering if we could see it after all now that Rogers is done, at least for now.
We are underway. It opens with a hype video which, just like Disney, is perfectly executed. Now we're getting a live performance by Hercules muses. Then we shift into a "Go The Distance" performance by Michael James Scott. All the Hercules music a hint toward something?
Destination D23 is usually not a place for major announcements, but Disney has been teasing some this year, and considering last year's D23 Expo was still running in "digging out from the pandemic" mode, there were not the major announcements there that we usually see, so we could be in for some big news at the top of the hour.
At D23 Expo we were teased with a couple of major ideas. A "Beyond Thunder Mountain" expansion at Magic Kingdom and a new land to replace Dinoland U.S.A at Disney's Animal Kingdom. It will be interesting to see if we get more details on those. Here is what I'm looking for in today's presentation.
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure Update
- Downtown Disney redevelopment update
- Journey of Water Inspired by Moana and World Celebration opening date at Epcot
- Avengers Attraction update for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure
- Beyond Thunder Mountain Update
- Dinoland U.S.A. replacement at Disney's Animal Kingdom
- Disneyland's Avatar plans
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.