Destination D23 2023 Disney Parks Panel: What's Next For Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, And More

It's been a pretty good year at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. 2023 started with Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway opening at Disneyland and the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration getting underway. Then we saw the long-awaited Tron's Lightcycle Run finally open at Magic Kingdom. What's next at Disney Parks? That's what we're all here to find out. The Destination D23 Parks panel will be getting underway at 9 a.m. ET. Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro will be on hand to give us the scoop.

Expect to hear about projects that are already in development, like World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, the new Zootopia land at Shanghai Disney Resort, and Tokyo Disney Resort's Fantasy Springs expansion. Closer to home we can expect a fresh look at the Tiana's Bayou Adventure attraction, and likely an update on the Downtown Disney redevelopment. It should be fun.