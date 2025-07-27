Pete Davidson Explained Why Being A Comedian Makes Acting 'So Embarrassing,' And I Totally Get It

Anyone who’s a big SNL fan knows that Pete Davidson is a funny guy. But now that he’s done with the sketch comedy series , he’s been branching out into film roles that have shown off his range within the comedy genre and beyond it. Now, while promoting his 2025 movie release The Home, Davidson explained why his comedic roots make acting “so embarrassing” for him, and I totally get it.

While Pete Davidson has had dramatic moments in movies like The King of Staten Island and Meet Cute, The Home will be a big departure from the other roles he has done. That's because The Home is a horror movie. In the exciting horror release , Davidson will play a broken man who takes a job at a retirement home, only to discover the facility’s sinister plot. While promoting the upcoming horror flick, the Bupkis actor explained to ET why he’s not one for rehearsing his scenes and what makes acting “so embarrassing” for him:

Well, it's just, acting is just so embarrassing...It's because I'm a standup, so you know, it's very ridiculous, so in order for me to get there and be like 'Ohhh!' I can only do that two or three times before I start laughing, you know what I mean?

I understand where Pete Davidson is coming from. Sometimes, doing dramatic scenes or pretending to be scared for a movie can feel unnatural or even silly at times, especially when your sense of humor is a stand-out feature. It can be hard to turn that off. Not to mention, having a whole camera crew recording you being emotionally distressed could presumably make anyone self-conscious.

But I’m sure Pete Davidson wasn’t laughing when he shot a scene of a contraption holding his eye open . Yeah, apparently, no CGI was done during that chilling scene. This makes me give the NYC native a lot of credit because I personally would be running for the hills.

Even though Pete Davidson’s character will go through the wringer in The Home, the stand-up comedian in him did come out on set. The talented actor spoke about how he brought hilarity to the shooting, saying:

And I would add comedy takes.

Of course he would! But that shouldn’t be too surprising. James Gunn previously said Pete Davidson was one of The Suicide Squad stars to improvise the most jokes . If comedy takes could help the crew of The Home feel more relaxed on set, why not?

The Home may be a horror movie that has no intentions of making us laugh. But when you cast a comedic actor for the lead, you know there’s room for a lighter take:

There is a very funny cut of The Home.

I’m really hoping that “funny cut” finds its way online or makes its way in the DVD bonus features. If Pete Davidson really breaks out in laughter after so many takes, imagine how many entertaining bloopers there must be.

It makes a lot of sense why acting would be “so embarrassing” for a funny actor like Pete Davidson. When you’re used to getting a chuckle from people through your works, the idea of having to act terrified can be just a tad awkward. If you’re curious how Davidson handles being trapped in a creepy retirement home, The Home is in theaters now.