James Gunn Gets Real About What It's Actually Like Promoting A Superhero Movie Around The Globe, And His Krypto Meme Cracks Me Up

James Gunn’s Superman movie has become the hit that DC has been waiting for. The superhero movie accomplished two box office milestones by surpassing Marvel's Thunderbolts* and DC's Black Adam. But it wasn’t an easy journey getting there. Now, James Gun, the head of DC and Superman's director, writer and co-producer got real on what it’s like to promote a superhero movie around the world with a Krypto meme that’s cracking me up.

According to James Gunn’s tweet , Superman’s global tour started in Manila on June 19th. Then, the tour globe-trotted to Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, and ended in Beijing on July 10th. With the world tour finally over, the Guardians of the Galaxy director got real about what promoting Superman has been like by way of this hilarious Krypto meme:

I can’t stop laughing at this relatable meme! We’ve all been there before, where we work like a dog, and it’s time to get some shut-eye. I mean, James Gunn has been promoting Superman for the past year . So, what better way to describe working like a dog than with an actual superdog like Krypto? But hey, even a superhero canine deserves a break. And so does James Gunn.

While seeing David Corenswet in full Man of Steel attire was a great way to promote the new DC movie, Krypto stole the spotlight in Superman promo footage . With that adorable face rescuing Kal-El as he’s facedown in the snow, dog fans like me love to see the Kryptonian resident with his canine sidekick. But even if seeing Krypto passed out in mid-air makes me laugh, I’d rather see him in an upright position on the big screen.

Going back to the man who wants to nap like Krypto now, it makes a lot of sense why so much work was done to promote the 2025 movie release . DC has been struggling a lot in recent years, and it needed a win. You could argue that 2013's Man of Steel doomed the DCEU by presenting a brutally conflicted hero compared to the message of hope. Plus, DC movies like Batman V. Superman and Justice League were critical and financial failures. It also didn’t help that the studio’s movies, like Suicide Squad, went through reshoots , and Batgirl got canceled . With all of this bad luck, DC needed a winner, and the newly minted DCU had to start with a bang.

Fortunately, James Gunn’s Superman was the hero the DC Universe needed . It became the eighth highest-grossing movie of the year and proved that DC still has some spark in it. Not only is the superhero flick different due to its casting, heartfelt tone, and Krypto, but it also gave The Man of Steel a temper . Gunn did not want to present a “perfect” Superman, and this can help audiences better relate to the superhero.

Now, with the success of Superman, I have a feeling the DCU is finally finding its footing, which means it's time for a well-deserved break.

What better way to show how tiring a global Superman press tour can be than a passed-out Krypto meme? It’s a hilarious behind-the-scenes truth that even a big-budget filmmaker or Superman’s best friend needs a break after creating a box-office success. Be sure to watch James Gunn’s new DC movie in theaters now.