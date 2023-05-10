Live
Disney Q2 2023 Earnings Call Live Blog: Bob Iger Talks Disney World's Florida Lawsuit, Disney+, Layoffs, And More
Bob Iger will likely address ongoing battles with Florida and the ongoing Disney layoffs in the quarterly earnings report.
It is time once again time for The Walt Disney Company's quarterly earnings report. While the focus of the conference call is always financial, how much the company made or lost over the previous three-month period, it's not uncommon to also pick up tidbits regarding upcoming projects, both on the big screen, Disney+, or the Disney theme parks.
But even from a purely financial perspective, a lot has happened at the House of Mouse over the last three months that is sure to come up on today's call. Two significant rounds of layoffs have hit all corners of Disney, and a third is on the way. And let's not forget that Walt Disney World has filed a lawsuit against the state of Florida. It seems all but certain that these topics, and several others, will be brought up during today's call.
Follow along right here, to get all the news from the Q3 2023 Earnings Call as it happens...
We're about an hour out from the earnings call and financial info should drop in about 30 minutes when the markets close. It will be interesting to see how things shake out. Thousands of layoffs have taken place in the last few weeks but it's unlikely those losses will drastically impact the bottom line in the short term.
The first three months of 2023 were mostly dominated by the continued success of Avatar: The Way of Water, and the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which despite it maybe not living up to expectations is still one of the highest-grossing films of the year so far.
On the theme park side, which is highly lucrative for Disney, we saw major attraction openings on both coasts with Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway opening at Disneyland and Tron: Lightcycle Run coming to Magic Kingdom. Assuming the parks saw a boost in attendance, the DPEP division should be in very good shape.
