Disney Q2 2023 Earnings Call Live Blog: Bob Iger Talks Disney World's Florida Lawsuit, Disney+, Layoffs, And More

It is time once again time for The Walt Disney Company's quarterly earnings report. While the focus of the conference call is always financial, how much the company made or lost over the previous three-month period, it's not uncommon to also pick up tidbits regarding upcoming projects, both on the big screen, Disney+, or the Disney theme parks.

But even from a purely financial perspective, a lot has happened at the House of Mouse over the last three months that is sure to come up on today's call. Two significant rounds of layoffs have hit all corners of Disney, and a third is on the way. And let's not forget that Walt Disney World has filed a lawsuit against the state of Florida. It seems all but certain that these topics, and several others, will be brought up during today's call.

Follow along right here, to get all the news from the Q3 2023 Earnings Call as it happens...